Prime Capital Partners with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions, Further Enhancing Growth Platform

Prime Capital Investment Advisors

17 May, 2023, 13:53 ET

Prime Capital Investment Advisors adds custodian to address rapid business growth and evolving advisor needs.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) has partnered with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS) as an additional custody provider, targeting over a billion dollars of AUM on the GSAS platform. The addition will add sophisticated solutions and services from a recognized global financial institution for PCIA's largest and most complex clients.

The strategic business decision follows 18 months of impressive growth for PCIA driven by double-digit annualized organic growth, and the addition of 43 advisors. As of April 2023, PCIA has over $20 billion of assets under advisement. PCIA is leading the industry in organic and inorganic growth through its differentiated advisor-led organizational structure, implementing repeatable systems and processes that drive scale, and focusing on what each individual advisor needs to succeed.

"Prime Capital Investment Advisors is committed to helping its clients, associates, advisors, and partners achieve their life ambitions," said Glenn Spencer, Chief Executive Officer. "GSAS offers the services, technology, and support to serve an important and growing segment of our client base with even more care and attention."

PCIA's business has evolved into three primary business areas: Prime Capital Wealth Management, Qualified Plan Advisors, and Financial Fitness for Life. As an advisor-led and advisor-governed firm, PCIA's leadership remains focused on adding the best strategic partners that can provide the support, solutions, and tools its advisors require to provide a personalized and holistic client experience.

"We believe GSAS's digital-first, tech-forward approach to custody, combined with their lending and private investment capabilities, will enable us to provide our clients and advisors with resources on par with the largest private bank and wirehouse platforms, but within the client-first, advisor-led culture of a Top 100 independent RIA," said Scott Duba, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Wealth Management.

"We are committed to providing differentiation and choice for advisors, which aligns with PCIA's philosophy," said Cooper Rey, Head of RIA Sales and Execution at Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. "We're delighted Prime Capital has put their trust in us, recognizing how our technology, people, and access to Goldman Sachs complements their existing partnerships and enhances their advisor services."

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services and plan participant education. PCIA currently has 62 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. ("PCIA"), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors ("QPA") and Prime Capital Wealth Management ("PCWM"). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.

