Prime Condominium Real Estate in Scottsdale, Arizona to Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as Payment

"These exquisite condominiums are destined for buyers who seek modern, sophisticated living," said Chairman and President of Hudye Group, Ben Hudye. "However, modern tastes go beyond aesthetics, and we wanted to consider how potential buyers are re-imagining their investments, including being adopters of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. We are pleased to offer this type of transaction to those who seek it."

Entities like Coin Market Cap track the crypto market, which fluctuates daily. Their estimates of the crypto market cap are as high as $2+ trillion. The market cap of crypto related companies, which are mostly private, are estimated to be about $1 trillion. This estimates the market capitalization of what is referred to as the "Digital Asset Ecosystem" to as much as $3 trillion. In other words, the growth in this new asset class is exponential.

No matter if buyers make their purchase with cryptocurrency or U.S. dollars, clients will welcome the detail of each of these luxury condominiums. Every aspect was considered during the transformation of these newly released Optima Camelview and the Scottsdale Waterfront Residences condos, located at 7157 E. Rancho Vista Dr., Scottsdale, Ariz. 85251 and 7181 E Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, Ariz. 85251, respectively. They are professionally decorated and furnished. There is extensive floor-to-ceiling glass, pristine views and a variety of open floor plans. Each unit features a gourmet kitchen, granite and marble counter tops as well as a large balcony.

The Optima Camelview condos are priced between $1.6 million and $2.5 million. The Scottsdale Waterfront Residences properties are priced between $1.2 million and $6.2 million. Interested buyers should contact Johnathon De Young, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty at 480-619-0780 or via email at [email protected].

