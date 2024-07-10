Prime continues to lead industry on GLP-1 research: 1 in 7 stays on GLP-1 drugs for weight loss after two years

Real-world, integrated data follows-up on previous insights, analytics

EAGAN, Minn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx Management, LLC (Prime/MRx) continues to lead the industry with a new analysis of real-world integrated pharmacy and medical claims data, which shows 85 percent of individuals who newly started glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs for weight loss were no longer taking the drug after two years. This analysis is a follow-up to research presented by Prime/MRx in 2023, which found that 71 percent of individuals were no longer taking these drugs for weight loss at one year, representing a further 14 percent point decrease in persistence in just one year.

"Prime/MRx has been at the forefront of GLP-1 insights since we released our year-one research, and though we continue to see declines in persistence and adherence, we are committed to providing clients with actionable data and insights that can steer positive health outcomes for individuals," said David Lassen, PharmD, chief clinical officer at Prime/MRx. "GLP-1s are unlikely to deliver therapeutic value when so many individuals stop treatment after two years, but the findings also illustrate the need for obesity care management programs to improve adherence."

While real-world data is central to discussions about affordability and access, especially as the popularity of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss continues to climb, so too are comprehensive management strategies.

KeepWell™ is Prime/MRx's solution designed for their members with a comprehensive, caring approach to manage cardiometabolic health, which supports sleep, nutrition, exercise, diabetes prevention and drug strategy to support better health outcomes.

Prime/MRx's suite of offerings — including intervention programs, such as HighTouch Rx®, utilization/formulary management and investigation resources to monitor potential fraud , waste and abuse — supports members to achieve intended health outcomes.

The recent research also found that although persistence among the 45 percent of the population using weekly-dosed semaglutide (Ozempic® and Wegovy®) was somewhat better, still only 1 in 4 of those initiating semaglutide treatment for obesity remained on GLP-1 therapy at two years. This also represents a 17-point decrease in weekly dosed semaglutide persistence from one year ago.

Additionally, it was found that at two years 26 percent of individuals switched GLP-1 drugs during therapy — an increase from 11 percent at one year. Eighty-one percent of individuals in the study identified as women.

"A significant number of individuals in this study switched GLP-1 drugs, and we will continue to assess the cause and monitor the impact of switching products over time," said Lassen. "Prime/MRx is committed to using our real-world research to help our clients make informed benefit decisions for GLP-1 coverage as they navigate this dynamic landscape."

For additional information and study design details, please refer to the year-two abstract.

Prime/MRx is analyzing research on cost of care implications for GLP-1 therapies for weight loss at two years and will release those findings later this year. Visit the GLP-1 Strategy page for more.

