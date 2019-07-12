Prime Day 2019 Deals For Mehron Makeup

LANSING, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned cosmetic and SFX brand, Mehron, have announced their deals for the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale running July 15th and 16th.

Mehron has supplied Broadway, movie sets, and professional makeup artists with high-quality products since their conception in 1927. Dedicated to developing cosmetics that exceed expectations, their experienced team of chemists work in collaboration with respected industry artists to create products that look amazing, set trends, and perform under the most intense conditions.

These Prime Member exclusive deals offer 20% off select Mehron products. Save $19.99 on their Special FX Kit, which features over 20 products ideal for creating advanced makeup looks. Mehron Starblend and Celebre foundation kits, Glitterdust face and body glitter, Paradise AQ body paint palettes, and their limited edition Resident Evil 2 Zombie Makeup Kit are also included in the two-day sale.

Sale begins July 15th and runs until 11:59PM EDT July 16th.

Visit Mehron's Amazon storefront here.

About Mehron Makeup

Mehron Makeup has been the leader in professional makeup for over 90 years. Our products are used on the runway, stage, and movie sets around the world. Mehron Makeup is proud to offer distinct professional products for each of our three major makeup segments: beauty, body art, and performance. Proudly made in the USA since 1927.

SOURCE Mehron Makeup