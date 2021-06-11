Prime Day 2021 Sale is Around the Corner - Here's How to Score the Best Reolink Security Camera & System Deals

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Day 2021 is set for June 21-22, and Reolink, a global innovator in smart home security solutions, will run its Prime Day sale and extend that epic sale to five days, from June 21 through June 25.

Customers who want to score the best security camera and system deals can click here to subscribe, https://reolink.com/prime-day-2021/

Reolink is going to run a Prime Day-like sale and offer up to 30% discounts.

Below are some of the best deals from Reolink to expect during its Prime Day mega sale 2021.

Reolink Go PT & Solar Panel Kit - 1080p Solar-powered 4G Outdoor Camera (save at least $57.99)

Ideal security solution in campsites, off-grid barns, and places where the Wi-Fi and power supply may not reach. Portable and effortless installation.

RLC-410 - 5MP/1920p indoor/outdoor PoE security camera (available at 23% off)

Plug-and-play PoE IP camera with 5MP super HD image quality and 24/7 recording.

RLC-520A - Smart 5MP/1920p person/vehicle detection PoE security camera (save up to $13.79)

Brings users added peace of mind with smart person/vehicle detection, which is totally on-board and free. No subscription, no worries.

Reolink Argus 2 - 100% wire-free 1080p home security camera (Available at $66.49)

Small but mighty security solution with clear daytime video and starlight night vision; ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

RLK8-810B4-A - 4K 8-channel smart person/vehicle detection security system (save at least $90)

4K, ultra-HD, day-and-night, smart detection for more accurate alerts, and expandable camera numbers; all-in-one security systems for serious home and business surveillance.

Though Reolink's Prime Day event is still 10 days away, early deals are available now. Customers who are are in need of the best home and business security products ahead of the epic sale may click to shop now: Reolink One-Stop Security Shop

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Address: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808

SOURCE Reolink