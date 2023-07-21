Prime Day 2023 Marries AI Innovation and Influencer Marketing

New York-based Logie.ai has redefined influencer marketing during the 2023 Prime Day.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging artificial intelligence, Logie linked hot brands and the right influencers to drive unparalleled engagement in one of the year's biggest eCommerce events. Top-tier brands Plugable, LifePro, and Shashibo set new records of audience interaction and exceeded conventional norms for brand-influencer partnerships.

72% of Gen Z and Millennials follow influencers on social media.
Influencers are playing an increasingly dominant role in social commerce as Web 3.0 highlights the role of decentralized content creators

Major retail events like Prime Day present rich opportunities for brands to increase visibility and sales - as the astounding figures in Amazon's recent report affirm. The two-day event recorded over 375 million purchases worldwide by Amazon Prime members alone. The first day set a new record as the single biggest sales day in Amazon's history, with shoppers saving a staggering $2.5 billion through numerous deals to make it the event's most successful year so far.

The rise of social commerce, which witnessed an exponential increase during the pandemic, has also contributed to the shift in retail consumption trends. By the end of 2023, sales through social platforms are estimated to exceed $56 billion, as reported by Insider Intelligence.

Advanced AI algorithms developed by Logie have been at the forefront of this revolution - offering a solution for brands to strategically connect with influencers. Logie helps brands tap into the influencer market, which spans micro-influencers with highly devoted and specific audiences, as well as macro-influencers with an extensive reach.

Tanya Breus, Logie's Business Development Director, comments on the need for such an AI solution: "Logie's AI approach towards influencer marketing removes the guesswork for brands and provides a better ROI by predicting the right influencer for each product."

Bernie Thompson, the forward-thinking Founder and CTO of Plugable, a top-five global brand for docking stations, reflects on the successful collaboration with Logie.ai during Prime Day 2023:

"Working with Logie has been a game-changer. Its AI-driven platform linked us with hundreds of influencers who were an excellent match for our brand. These influencers delivered an avalanche of compelling content over the two-day Prime Day event, amplifying our brand's reach in an unprecedented way. This collaboration has creatively redefined how Plugable connects with customers, making us even more excited about the possibilities AI holds for future campaigns."

Influencer Justin Germino of "Dragon Blogger" shares his experience with Logie, affirming that, "Utilizing Logie's AI platform has positively impacted my content creation, delivering more genuine brand-influencer partnerships. My audience appreciates this authenticity, and it results in higher conversion rates."

Despite being in closed beta, Logie has much to boast about. In the past year alone, the company was selected to demo at NRF's Retail's Big Show, became an Amazon Ads Verified Partner, joined NVIDIA's Inception Accelerator, and sponsored VidCon 2023. The successful execution during Prime Day 2023 is proof of the powerful influence that this AI platform will have on the social commerce industry in the near future. Breus discloses that Logie is already in talks for seed funding to introduce the platform to the wider social commerce market.

Could this mark the advent of brand-influencer collaborations of the future? Affirmative responses from brands, influencers, and consumers seem to suggest so.

