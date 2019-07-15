Prime Day Baby Gear & DNA Test Deals for 2019: Top 23andMe, AncestryDNA & Baby Gear Savings Identified by The Consumer Post
The Prime Day team at The Consumer Post lists the best baby products & DNA testing kit deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 01:07 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Prime Day baby deals & DNA test kit deals? Sales experts at The Consumer Post have revealed their pick of the top 23andMe, AncestryDNA & baby products sales, listed below.
Best Baby Prime Day Deals:
- Save 43% off on the Summer Infant 4-Sided Changing Pad - this durable and easy-to-clean changing pad is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Britax B-Ready G3 Stroller - offers 12 different seating options to adapt to changing needs
- Save 63% off on the Storkcraft Sienna 3-in-1 Convertible Crib - this crib easily converts from crib to toddler bed and full bed
- Save 59% off on the Delta Children Lil' Drive Baby Activity Walker - this walker comes with lights and sounds to keep your baby entertained
- Save $65 on the Arlo Baby Monitor - watch over and comfort your baby from anywhere using this night vision baby camera
- Save up to $250 on baby products at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on baby monitors, cribs, strollers & changing pads
Best 23andMe & DNA Test Prime Day Deals:
- Save 49% off on the 23andMe DNA Test (starts July 15) - this popular Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service includes 125+ reports
- Save $50 on the tellmeGen DNA Test Kit - know your personal and wellness traits with this health and ancestry kit
- Save 60% off on the National Geographic DNA Test Kit - see a breakdown of your regional ancestry as powered by Helix
- Save 20% off on the Wisdom Panel Health Canine DNA Test Kit - identify your dog's breed and health issues with this DNA test kit for dogs
- Save up to $60 on DNA test kits at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including savings on top-rated National Geographic & tellmeGen kits
Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Running for two whole days, this year's sale breaks Amazon's record for the longest Prime Day sale to date. During Prime Day last year, Amazon had more sign-ups for Prime membership than any previous day in the company's history. The best selling products on Prime Day across the world last year included 23andMe DNA tests, Instant Pot cookers, robot vacuum cleaners and Bose noise cancelling headphones.
When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.
The Consumer Post has a team of dedicated deals researchers that compare and review the best DNA test kit & baby deals available during popular shopping events.
Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
