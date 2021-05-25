Prime Day Boosts Amazon's CPG Market Share By 5x, Numerator Reports

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published a new report on Prime Day's impact on CPG market share for Amazon and other retailers. Over the past three years, Amazon's share of CPG sales on Prime Day has averaged a 5x increase versus CPG market share on Amazon the month prior to Prime Day. All reporting is from Numerator TruView omnichannel share data and reflects market share for consumer packaged goods.

"Prime Day is a window into the potential for CPG sales at Amazon. Last year, Amazon scored nearly 15% of all CPG sales on Prime Day, and share of certain categories like Baby and Health & Beauty topped 50%. Prime Day also drives a small lift for online properties more generally as consumers price compare and focus on online shopping," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

Key findings include:

Prime Day Impacts on Market Share:

Amazon's day-of share on Prime Day on average jumps 5X versus Amazon's CPG market share in the month preceding Prime Day over the past three years.

CPG day-of share on Amazon increases on each successive Prime Day, cresting at 14.8% on Prime Day 2020.

Amazon sees increased share across all generations on Prime Day. Millennials have historically been the most responsive to Prime Day, showing the largest jump in share compared to other generations.

On Prime Day 2020, Amazon's Millennial share surpassed that of Gen Z consumers for the first time, and has maintained that lead into 2021.

AMAZON CPG MARKET SHARE: PRIME DAY IMPACT

Month Before Month Of Day Of Prime Day 2018 2.1% 2.7% 11.3% Prime Day 2019 2.6% 3.3% 14.5% Prime Day 2020 3.6% 4.2% 14.8%

Prime Day CPG Share Impacts on Other Retailers:

On the day of Prime Day, Amazon primarily pulls share from smaller retailers, which collectively saw a -8.9 pt CPG share decline on Prime Day 2020 vs the month prior.

Prime Day share is also pulled from major retailer brick & mortar locations. On Prime Day 2020, Walmart saw an in-store decline of -1.0 pts vs the month prior, followed by Costco (-0.8 pts), Target (-0.4 pts) and Kroger (0.4 pts).

However, many major retailers' online banners experienced slight share boosts on Prime Day as consumers shop online and compare Amazon prices. For Prime Day 2020, Target.com saw an increase in CPG share of +0.2 pts vs the month prior, and Walmart.com and Costco.com both saw a +0.1 pt increase as well.

Prime Day share increases pull from different retailers, depending on the sector. When comparing the month surrounding Prime Day 2020 (October), share data indicates:

In the Baby sector, Amazon pulled share from Walmart stores (-1.2 pts), Target stores (-1.2 pts) and Target.com (-1.2 pts).



In the Health & Beauty sector, Amazon pulled share most heavily from Costco (-1.5 pts).



In the Household Products sector, share also shifted from Costco to Amazon, resulting in a 1.3 pt share decline for Costco.



In the Pet sector, Amazon pulled share from Walmart brick & mortar stores (-0.8 pts) and Target brick & mortar stores (-0.4 pts), while major retailer online banners were not impacted.

Amazon CPG Share by Sector (2021 year-to-date):

Amazon has over one-fifth of market share in Baby at 21.4%.

Health & Beauty has 17.9% share on Amazon, showing a significant share shift from Amazon's 11.9% share just 3 years ago in 2018.

Pet share on Amazon increased 3.0 pts over the past three years, growing from 10.6% market share in 2018 to 13.6% in 2021.

Household Products share increased by 3.2 pts, growing from 5.5% market share in 2018 to 8.7% in 2021.

Amazon CPG Share by Generation:

Amazon's CPG share has grown across all generations in the past three years, with the exception of Gen Z, which declined from 4.9% share in 2018 to 4.3% in 2021 (-0.6 pts).

Over the past 3 years, Boomers+ saw the largest increase in CPG share, up 1.5 pts at 3.2% share, followed by Gen X (+1.4 pts, 3.8% share), and Millennials (+1.0 pts, 4.8% share), who recently overtook Gen Z for the highest share at Amazon.



AMAZON CPG SHARE CHANGE (2021 YTD vs 2018) SECTOR 2021 YTD SHARE SHARE CHANGE Grocery 0.9% +0.5 pts Household Products 8.7% +3.2 pts Pet 13.6% +3.0 pts Health & Beauty 17.9% +6.0 pts Baby 21.4% +2.5 pts GENERATION 2021 YTD SHARE SHARE CHANGE Total US 3.9% +1.5 pts Gen Z 4.3% -0.6 pts Millennials 4.8% +1.0 pts Gen X 3.8% +1.4 pts Boomers+ 3.2% +1.5 pts

Methodology: Numerator TruView omnichannel share data is sourced from the 1M+ household Numerator Measurement Panel. Date range for this analysis includes 4/1/2018 - 3/31/2021, with yearly and monthly views, and daily breakouts for Prime Days 2018, 2019, and 2020. Sectors covered include Grocery, Household Products, Health & Beauty, Pet, and Baby.

