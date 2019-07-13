Prime Day Camera Deals (2019): Review of the Best Nikon & Canon DSLR, Arlo Security Camera, DJI Drone & GoPro Sales by Spending Lab
Jul 13, 2019, 14:02 ET
The top Canon, Nikon, Arlo, Nest, DJI & GoPro early Prime Day deals on Amazon for 2019 are listed below, featuring savings on action cameras, security cameras & DSLRs
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 Compare early Prime Day DSLR, GoPro, security camera & drone deals. Sales experts at Spending Lab have found the best camera deals in the lead up to Prime Day 2019, shown below.
Best Nikon, Canon & Sony camera deals:
- Save 54% off on the Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera - this top-rated DSLR uses a 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS sensor to give you amazing image quality
- Save 40% off on the Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit [EOS Rebel T6] - this lightweight camera comes with two lenses and is perfect for beginners
- Save $397 on the Sony a7III Mirrorless Camera Power Editing Bundle - with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens, telephoto and wide-angle lens set, deco gear case, 64GB memory cards and an extra battery
- Save up to $1,584 on DSLR & mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic & Fujifilm mirrorless & digital SLR cameras
Best Nest, Arlo & Ring camera deals:
- Save 31% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (starts July 15) - this doorbell works with Alexa and offers 1080HD video
- Save up to $153 on Nest Cams & Thermostats at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 54% off on Arlo Security Cameras & Baby Monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best DJI & GoPro deals:
- Save $450 on the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom All You Need Bundle - comes with a Fly More Combo Kit that includes a charging hub, propellers and battery to power bank adapter
- Save $150 on the DJI Spark with Remote Control Combo - this portable drone has a stabilized gimbal camera, obstacle detection and a top speed of 31 mph
- Save 9% off on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K30 video with this tiny yet tough camera
- Save up to $154 on GoPro HERO action cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest HERO7 Black, Silver & HERO5 4K action cameras
For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals are only available to Prime members.
Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale may well prove to be the biggest sales day for the company ever. According to sales data from Feedvisor on last year's Prime Day, sales on Amazon Marketplace were up by 89 percent in the first 12 hours of the sale compared to the previous year. Amongst the best sellers in the smart home product category, the Amazon Cloud Cam became the best-selling security camera deal in Amazon's history.
Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at midnight (PT) on Monday, July 15, and runs for 48 hours through to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, July 16.
The team of online sales specialists at Spending Lab compare the best DJI, GoPro, Arlo, Nest, Canon, Sony & Nikon camera deals available online throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales event.
