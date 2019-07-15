Prime Day Galaxy S10, S10e, S9 Plus, Note 9, Pixel 3, 3a, 2 XL & iPhone Xs, Xr, X & 8 Plus Deals (2019): The Best Phone Deals on Amazon Shared by The Consumer Post
Here's the best Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 9 & iPhone 8, X Plus, Xs & Xr Prime Day 2019 deals on Amazon
Jul 15, 2019, 11:05 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at The Consumer Post have found the best Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphone deals for Prime Day shoppers. The top deals are listed below.
Best Google Pixel Prime Day Deals:
- Save 33% off on the Goole Pixel 3 Smartphone - search what you see with this unlocked phone's unique Google Lens6 feature
- Save $260 on the Google Pixel 3 XL Smartphone - capture breathtaking photos and enjoy a pure Android experience
- Save 49% off on the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked - get this octa-core phone w/ 12.2MP camera at Amazon now
- Save 77% off on the Google Pixel XL Phone - features a 5.5" AMOLED Quad HD display with a fast Snapdragon processor
- Save up to $669 on Google Pixel cell phones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on Pixel XL, Pixel 2 & Pixel 3 smartphones
Best Samsung Galaxy Prime Day Deals:
- Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Smartphone - this factory unlocked phone is the largest flagship model from Samsung
- Save 33% off on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone - the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Smartphone - get this factory unlocked phone with 6.4-inch display, 128GB storage and US Warranty
- Save $124 on the Samsung Galaxy S10e Smartphone - this factory unlocked model from the latest Samsung flagship line is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 36% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9+ Factory Unlocked Smartphone - this popular smartphone features an infinite edge display and 64GB of internal memory
- Save $250 off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone - capture professional-quality photos and super slow motion videos
- Save up to 42% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on flagship Galaxy S10, S9 & Note 9 handsets
Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:
- Save $73 on the Apple iPhone XS Max - the latest flagship Apple smartphone is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $186 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed) - features wireless Qi charging and is unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile
- Save 33% off on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed) - this iPhone offers 64 GB of memory and works like new
- Save up to $495 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated renewed models such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 & iPhone 7
Best LG & OnePlus Prime Day Deals:
- Save 56% off on the LG V35 ThinQ Unlocked 64GB - this Prime Exclusive phone comes pre-installed with Alexa and other Amazon apps
- Save 47% off on the LG Stylo 4 Prime Exclusive Phone - this best-selling LG smartphone is now on sale
- Save $59 on the OnePlus 7 Unlocked Smartphone - this international version features dual 48MP and 5MP rear cameras
- Save up to 77% off on a wide range of smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, LG & OnePlus cell phones
For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals are only available to Prime members.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Amazon have been running Prime Day for five years now, with each year's sale growing in size and scale. A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries during the last Prime Day event, making it the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Customers worldwide purchased millions of Fire TV devices on Amazon during last year's sale, making the streaming stick one of the best-selling products alongside the Echo Dot.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
Deals researchers at The Consumer Post identify and report on the top Prime Day cell phone deals for shoppers.
Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
Share this article