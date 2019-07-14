Prime Day GoPro, DJI, Sonos & Bose Deals (2019): The Best Headphones, Camera & Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Shared by The Consumer Post
Find the latest DJI, GoPro, Bose & Sonos Prime Day deals for 2019, including early Prime Day savings on DJI Mavic quadcopters, GoPro HERO 7 & 6, Bose QC35 & Sonos One speakers & soundbars
Jul 14, 2019, 06:44 ET
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales trackers at The Consumer Post have researched the best quadcopter, action camera, headphones & speaker early Prime Day deals available to shoppers in 2019. Here's their top choices.
Best GoPro Prime Day Deals:
- Save $58 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black Action Camera - the latest GoPro camera with HyperSmooth video stabilization and voice controls is on sale now
- Save 39% off on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K30 video with this tiny yet tough camera
- Save 39% off on the GoPro HERO5 Black Digital Action Camera - this waterproof action camera features stunning 4K video and 12MP photos available in different modes
- Save up to $154 on GoPro HERO action cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest HERO7 Black, Silver & HERO5 4K action cameras
Best Sonos Prime Day Deals:
- Save $118 on the Sonos 5.1 Surround Set Home Theater System - get richer and more powerful sound with this complete home theater system on sale now on Amazon
- Save $23 on the Sonos One (Gen 2) Two Room Set Voice Controlled Smart Speaker - on sale now at Amazon
- Save $34 on the Sonos Play:5 Ultimate Wireless Smart Speaker & Ethernet Patch Cable - this best-selling speaker & cable bundle is on sale now
- Save up to $118 on Sonos speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling home theater systems, speakers & soundbars
Best Bose Prime Day Deals:
- Save 37% off on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices
- Save $50 on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones
- Save $131 on the Bose Wave Music System IV - fill your room with clear, high-performance sound with this best-selling speaker
- Save $50 on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control - upgrade your TV's sound quality or stream music from any device
Best DJI Prime Day Deals:
- Save $130 on the DJI 2019 Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Travel Bundle - enjoy great savings on DJI's smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera at Amazon
- Save $450 on the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom All You Need Bundle - comes with a Fly More Combo Kit that includes a charging hub, propellers and battery to power bank adapter
- Save $170 on the DJI Mavic Pro Collapsible Quadcopter - this portable drone can avoid obstacles and fly at up to 40 mph
- Save 20% off on the DJI Spark with Remote Control Combo - this portable drone has a stabilized gimbal camera, obstacle detection and a top speed of 31 mph
- Save $120 on the DJI OSMO Action Camera - is bundled with a Sandisk Extreme 128GB microSD and DJI Refresh Care
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic, Spark & Osmo at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest Mavic 2 drone, Spark drone, Osmo action camera & gimbal
- Save $110 on the Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers - this top-rated set of compact speakers from Bose gives you a more powerful sound despite their small size
- Save up to 51% off on Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones, SoundSport in-ear headphones & Solo soundbar systems
New deals on Prime Day are released every few minutes. For the latest savings, check the official Amazon Prime Day 2019 sales page. Note that Prime membership is necessary to enjoy the entire sale.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 54% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Now entering its fifth year, Prime Day has demonstrated impressive year-on-year growth and this year's sale looks set to break spending records the online retailer. Last year's Prime Day sale was the biggest global shopping event in Amazon history at the time, with more than 100 million products sold. Smart home gadgets enjoyed record-breaking sales on July 17 last year. More than a million smart home devices were sold across the US.
When does Prime Day start? Prime Day deals begin at 12am PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until 11:59pm PT on Tuesday.
Deals researchers at The Consumer Post identify and report on the top Prime Day DJI, GoPro, Bose & Sonos deals for shoppers.
Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
