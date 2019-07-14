Prime Day Headphones Deals (2019): Top AirPods 2, Beats Solo3, Bose QC35 & QC25 Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Prime Day headphones deals for 2019? The Consumer Post have shared their list of the top Beats, Bose & AirPods wireless headphones deals at the moment. Links to the deals are listed below.

Best Bose Headphones Deals:

Best Beats Headphones Deals:

Best AirPods Deals:

More Top-Rated Headphones Deals:

Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Prime Day 2019 is widely expected to be the busiest shopping event ever for Amazon. A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries during the last Prime Day event, making it the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Over 5 million kitchen products were purchased by shoppers in last year's sale, with the Instant Pot 6 Qt Cooker selling over 300,000 units in the US.

Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.

In order to identify the best Prime Day wireless & noise-cancelling headphones deals for shoppers, the team at The Consumer Post research and track prices throughout Amazon's summer sales event.

Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post