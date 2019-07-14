Prime Day Headphones Deals (2019): Top AirPods 2, Beats Solo3, Bose QC35 & QC25 Savings Identified by The Consumer Post
Bose, Beats by Dre & Apple AirPods Prime Day deals are starting and the Prime Day 2019 deals team at The Consumer Post are comparing the best QC35, QC25, Solo3 & AirPods 2 wireless headphones deals available now
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Prime Day headphones deals for 2019? The Consumer Post have shared their list of the top Beats, Bose & AirPods wireless headphones deals at the moment. Links to the deals are listed below.
Best Bose Headphones Deals:
- Save on the Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - these world-class noise-cancelling headphones are on sale now at Amazon
- Save $127 on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices
- Save 51% off on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones
- Save 22% off on the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones - these wireless headphones boast up to 15 hours of battery life
- Save up to $150 on Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones, SoundSport in-ear headphones & Solo soundbar systems
Best Beats Headphones Deals:
- Save $104 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life to enjoy your music, take calls or speak with Siri
- Save 55% off on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - these water-resistant secure-fit earphones can last through multiple workouts
- Save 50% off on the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones - experience fine-tuned audio with this lightweight and comfortable headset
- Save up to $110 on Beats by Dre headphones & speakers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3 & Pill Bluetooth speakers
Best AirPods Deals:
- Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now
- Save $14 on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - these popular wireless earphones are on sale now at Amazon
More Top-Rated Headphones Deals:
- Save 30% off on the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds (starts July 15) - these wireless earbuds come with a charging case and boasts up to 5 hours of battery life
- Save 53% off on the Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X Audiophile Headphones - features an open-air ear cup design and 53 mm large-aperture drivers for comfortable and precise listening
- Save 34% off on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Headphones - this pair of over-the-ear headphones features noise cancellation and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 52% off on the Sennheiser Game ONE Gaming Headset - compatible with multiple platforms, this lightweight yet robust headset is currently on sale at Amazon
- Save $52 on the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH1000XM3) - this pair of over-the-ear headphones are wireless and work with Alexa
- Save up to $315 on a wide range of headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on top-rated Bose, Beats by Dre, Anker, Sennheiser, Sony & Audio-Technica headphones
Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.
Prime Day 2019 is widely expected to be the busiest shopping event ever for Amazon. A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries during the last Prime Day event, making it the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Over 5 million kitchen products were purchased by shoppers in last year's sale, with the Instant Pot 6 Qt Cooker selling over 300,000 units in the US.
Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.
In order to identify the best Prime Day wireless & noise-cancelling headphones deals for shoppers, the team at The Consumer Post research and track prices throughout Amazon's summer sales event.
Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
