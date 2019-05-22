Prime Day Overview: 23,485 Users Snap Up 3 Billion RSR & 188 Bitcoin

"We knew we wanted to do something big to mark Bitcoin Pizza Day this year. Partnering with Reserve for our third Prime launch plus hosting a special sale on BTC itself struck us as the perfect way to do it," said Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global.

Huobi Prime 3: Reserve's RSR Now Trading On Huobi Global

The Prime launch of RSR was conducted over two price limited rounds. In the first, tokens were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In all, 600 million RSR sold out in 2 seconds of active trading time. In the second community-based round, all qualified orders were partially filled via adjusted system matching. In all, 11,829 users got at least some of the total 2.4 billion RSR supply. There was a total of 12,029 users who were able to successfully purchase RSR.

RSR is the support token for the payment-service-over-blockchain project Reserve. The project features backers like PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Y Combinator Chairman Sam Altman, Ran Neuner, and TechCrunch's Mike Arrington, plus a founding team that includes former members of Google, Tesla, OpenAI, IBM, MIRI, and Impossible Foods. RSR is designed to maintain the stability of Reserve's USD-pegged stablecoin Reserve token (RSV). Reserve's mission is to build a universal store of value – particularly in regions with unreliable banking infrastructure and/or where inflation is a major issue.

Key Facts On RSR Launch:

Total numbers of people who bought RSR: 12,029

Percentage Price Increase For RSR (From First Round To One Hour After Listing On Huobi Global: 400%

Ceiling Price For RSR In Each Round:

- First Round: 1 RSR= 0.000230 HT

- Second Round: 1 RSR= 0.000423 HT

RSR Sold (By Round): 1st Round: 600,000,000

2nd Round: 2,400,000,000

Bitcoin Pizza Day Is Prime Day This Year With Prime BTC Sale & Promotions

Our Pizza Day Prime BTC sale also took place over the course of two rounds. In the first, 38 BTC was offered to users on a first-come, first-served basis for 1538.46 HT each – a discount of 50% off market price. In the second, 150 BTC was distributed to 11,456 users via adjusted system matching for 2707.69 HT each – a discount of 12% off market price. As in the second round of RSR trading, 100% of qualified orders were partially filled.

Key Facts On Prime BTC:

Total numbers of people who bought BTC: 11,456

Ceiling Price For BTC In Each Round:

- First Round: 1 BTC= 1538.46 HT

- Second Round: 1 BTC= 2707.69 HT

BTC Sold (By Round): 1st Round: 38 BTC ; 2nd Round: 150 BTC

BTC Time Machine:

As a special promotion, Huobi will also give three lucky users the chance to buy 1 BTC each for $0.0031 - the Bitcoin price 9 years ago.

"We loved thinking up ways to actively participate in Bitcoin Pizza Day this year and we're happy to be doing our part to celebrate it with the larger crypto community," said Livio Weng.

