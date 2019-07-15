Prime Day Roomba Deals (2019): Top iRobot Roomba 980, 960 & Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals on Amazon Compared by Spending Lab
Review of the top Roomba, Shark & Neato robot vacuum cleaner Prime Day deals available for Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale
Jul 15, 2019, 14:31 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot vacuum Prime Day deals are live. Sales experts at Spending Lab are comparing the best iRobot Roomba, Shark & Neato deals for Prime Day 2019. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.
Best Roomba Prime Day Deals:
- Save $349 on the iRobot Roomba 980 - this advanced robot automatically increases suction on carpets
- Save 39% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot's budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa
- Save $210 on the iRobot Roomba e5 - this new model delivers 5 times the suction power and runs for up to 90 minutes
- Save $149 on the iRobot Roomba 891 - this robot vacuum is on sale now as a Prime exclusive deal
- Check out the full range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated 900 series & budget-friendly 600 series models
Best Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals:
- Save $120 on the Shark ION RV720 - this popular robot vacuum features Smart Sensor Navigation as well as remote control and is on sale now on Amazon
- Save 37% off on the Shark ION RV750 - this robot vacuum features voice control, WiFi connectivity, as well as Alexa compatibility
- Save 72% off on the KOIOS I3 Robot Vacuum - this robotic vacuum has 80% higher suction than other brands with its advanced auto-clean system
- Save 39% off on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - this top-rated robot vacuum cleaner works with voice and app controls and boasts 110 minutes of runtime
- Save 45% off on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 and Echo Dot (3rd Generation - save more when you buy this robot vacuum with Amazon's smart speaker
- Save 35% off on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) - this sleek, quiet, but powerful robot vacuum boasts 100 minutes of runtime and impressive suction power
- Save $131 on the Neato Robotics D4 Connected Robot Vacuum - uses LaserSmart technology for navigating, mapping and cleaning a home
- Save up to $360 on a wide range of robot vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
Amazon's Prime Day page is now live with millions of deals. Certain deals are only available to members of Amazon Prime.
An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Sales of smart home devices hit record numbers with more than one million such products sold on July 17 alone.
When does the Prime Day sale take place? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale begins at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and finishes at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.
Staff at Spending Lab track the best iRobot Roomba deals throughout Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
