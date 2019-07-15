Prime Day Roomba, Shark & Dyson Vacuum Deals (2019): Review of the Best Robotic & Upright Vacuum Sales by Consumer Walk
Jul 15, 2019, 08:12 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Prime Day vacuum deals for 2019? Consumer Walk have shared their list of the top iRobot Roomba, Dyson & Shark vacuum sales. Links to the deals are listed below.
Best Roomba Prime Day Deals:
- Save $349 on the iRobot Roomba 980 - this advanced robot automatically increases suction on carpets
- Save 39% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot's budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa
- Save 35% off on the iRobot Roomba e5 - this new model delivers 5 times the suction power and runs for up to 90 minutes
- Save $149 on the iRobot Roomba 891 - this robot vacuum is on sale now as a Prime exclusive deal
- Save $99 on the iRobot Roomba 890 - this WiFi-connected robot vacuum boasts more suction power ideal for pet hairs, carpets, and hard floors
- Save $102 on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum is ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home
- Save up to 39% off on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated 900 series & budget-friendly 600 series models
Best Dyson Prime Day Deals:
- Save $249 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner - deep clean any surface with this vacuum's powerful suction
- Save 26% off on the Dyson Cyclone V10 MotorheadCordless Vacuum Cleaner - clean any part of your home or car with this lightweight cord-free vacuum
- Save 33% off on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - this lightweight and hassle-free stick vacuum is on sale now on Amazon
- Save $120 on the Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - this handheld vacuum comes with extra tools for homes with pets
- Save 45% off on the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum - this cord-free vacuum is perfect for homes with pets
- Save 29% off on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner - make house cleaning easier with this powerful vacuum that's light to maneuver
- Save up to 45% off on Dyson cordless & upright vacuums at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling V6, V7 & V10 cordless & multi-floor vacuum cleaners
Best Shark Prime Day Deals:
- Save 45% off on the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Vacuum - charge while you clean thanks to its removable rechargeable power packs
- Save $120 on the Shark ION RV720 - this popular robot vacuum features Smart Sensor Navigation as well as remote control and is on sale now on Amazon
- Save 37% off on the Shark ION RV750 - this robot vacuum features voice control, WiFi connectivity, as well as Alexa compatibility
- Save 42% off on the Shark Rotator NV501 - this popular upright vacuum is bagless and features a HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.9% of allergens
- Save up to $200 on Shark vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Shark Rotator cordless vacuums & Shark ION robot vacuums
Alternative Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals:
- Save $131 (25% off) on the Neato Robotics D4 Connected Robot Vacuum - uses LaserSmart technology for navigating, mapping and cleaning a home
- Save 29% off on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - this pet-friendly robot has optimized navigation and low sound level
- Save $360 on the KOIOS I3 Robot Vacuum - this robotic vacuum has 80% higher suction than other brands with its advanced auto-clean system
- Save 48% off on the Amarey A800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - with 1400PA suction power, this vacuum is perfect for cleaning up pet hair
- Save up to 72% off on a wide range of robot vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
Prime Day deals are time-limited and certain savings are only available to Prime members. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Globally, the best-selling items on Prime Day 2018 included Bose headphones, Instant Pot cookers, 23andMe DNA tests, robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon devices.
When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.
Deals researchers at Consumer Walk are dedicated to finding the best vacuum deals on Prime Day in order to help shoppers save as much money as possible. Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
