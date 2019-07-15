Prime Day Samsung 4K TV, LG OLED & Sony TV Deals for 2019: Top 55, 65 & 75 Inch TV Savings Identified by Deal Stripe
4K TV, Fire TV & NVIDIA Shield TV streaming Prime Day deals for 2019 are live now, here's all the best TV & media streaming stick Prime Day savings
Jul 15, 2019, 12:21 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart TV, 4K TV, Fire TV & NVIDIA Shield TV Prime Day deals are live. Sales experts at Deal Stripe are comparing the best television & streaming deals for Prime Day 2019. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.
Best TV Prime Day Deals:
- Save 43% off on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast
- Save $1,002 on the Samsung 75" Q60 Series Smart TV (2019 Model) - this QLED 4K TV produces brilliant, crisp images and upscales content for sharper detail
- Save 44% off on the Toshiba 32" Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition) - features a built-in Fire TV experience and comes with a Voice Remote with Alexa
- Save 50% off on the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - enjoy big savings when you purchase this smart 43-inch TV on sale now at Amazon
- Save $272 on the Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - this 4K HDR TV comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and a wall mount kit
- Save $550 on the TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - experience crisp visuals and vibrant colors with this smart TV
- Save $202 on the LG Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019) - LG's best LED TV ever with Alexa Built-in and NanoCell technology is on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $1,002 on a wide range of TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated 4K Samsung & LG TVs & Fire TV models
Best TV Streaming Prime Day Deals:
- Save 41% off on the Fire TV Cube (starts July 15) - enjoy this streaming media player with built-in Alexa
- Save $100 on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR
- Save $40 on the NVIDIA SHIELD with SmartThings Link - this popular 4K HDR streaming media player is packaged with SmartThings Link for monitoring, connecting and automating compatible smart devices
- Save $31 on the Roku Ultra HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player - this feature-packed media player comes with premium JBL headphones
- Save 25% off on the Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - pair these devices to get hands-free and hassle-free voice control over your TV
- Save up to 43% off on a wide range of TV streaming stick deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on Amazon Fire TV, NVIDIA Shield TV & Roku Streaming Sticks
Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. The first twelve hours of Prime Day 2018 saw sales climb by almost 90 percent year-on-year, according to Feedvisor, a business intelligence platform for online retailers. Around the world the top sellers on Prime Day last year included robot vacuum cleaners, Bose headphones, Instant Pot cookers and 23andMe DNA tests.
Prime Day 2019 sales start at midnight PT (3am ET) on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until Tuesday evening (11:59pm PT).
The deals team at Deal Stripe track prices to find the best TV deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.
For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page.
