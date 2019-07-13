Prime Day with Huntkey, the Craziest Deals in 2019

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global power solutions provider, will have the craziest deals on Amazon in 2019.

At Huntkey, we are huge fans of Amazon Prime Day, and are very excited to announce that this Prime Day on Amazon with Huntkey from July 15th to July 23th!

To celebrate these crazy days, Huntkey is inviting everyone to visit its Amazon shop!

The product we recommend most is the cubic power strip series. The SMC407 & SMC007 is designed with 4 US standard AC surge-protected outlets and 3 USB charging ports. You can charge 7 devices at the same time. The 3 USB charging ports 3 USB ports are sharing 2.4A, and they are designed with Smart IC Technology (auto-detect your devices and supply the maximum charge speed for your devices). By the way, The SMC407 is designed for desk use occasion, the SMC007 is designed as wall mount device. The cubic power strips can be combined together to expand your charging needs.

The second line we recommend is the SMC surge protector series. The SMC series is also designed with USB charging ports, the Smart IC technology can detect your devices and supply the maximum charge speed for your devices. Besides the convenience, safety is the most distinctive feature of the SMC series power strips. The fire-prevented materials and surge protectors will protect you from voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes. The over load safety switch trips off automatically when overloaded.

The third we recommend is the 27W Type-C charger. The dimensions of the charger are 1.7in*1.7in*1.1in, super compact design and easy to carry. Besides the cute size, the most distinctive feature is the fast charging speed. It can fully charge the Samsung S9 in 2 hours, and fully charge the iPad Pro in 3 hours.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the independent design, research, development and manufacturing of IT products such as switching power supplies, computer chassis, monitors and adapters, consumer products such as chargers for mobile phones and other electronic products, smart home products such as smart power strips, smart home appliances and smart LED lights, charging piles, and power for new energy vehicles (charging generator, DC/DC, etc.) for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has been serving the top 3 brand customers in several industries such as information technology, personal computer, mobile phone, retailing and so on. Huntkey has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com

