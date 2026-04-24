PRIME FACTORS RECOGNIZED IN THE GARTNER® HYPE CYCLE™ FOR DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY, 2025

EUGENE, Ore., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Factors, a leader in application-level data protection, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty, 2025.

According to Gartner, "Digital sovereignty ensures autonomy over data, operations and technology, while enabling compliance with regulatory frameworks within specific geographic boundaries."

In the report, Gartner states, "The privacy landscape is increasingly complex. In 2025, 75% of the world's population has its personal data covered under modern privacy regulations. We calculate that over 80% of organizations worldwide are facing modern privacy and data protection requirements." They warn that "Organizations must be aware of the various data sovereignty regulations in places where their data exists, and these regulations are increasing in number and complexity."

Gartner describes how organizations can mitigate these challenges, stating that: "Format-preserving encryption (FPE) protects data at rest and in use and when accessed through applications while maintaining the original data length and format," going on to explain, "FPE can be used to protect data at the point of ingestion, storage in a database or access through data pipelines." Gartner states that "FPE is widely accepted to protect data without having to extensively modify databases or applications." "Adoption is increasing due to the fast-growing need to provide data protection, data residency restrictions and the increasing number of privacy laws across the globe."

"We believe data security should be abstracted from applications, managing policy centrally and executing and enforcing it locally. This provides a simple, cost-effective way to always protect your data and withstand inevitable changes driven by emerging threats and new privacy and sovereignty requirements," said Juan Asenjo, Director of Product Management at Prime Factors. "This is exactly why we built our data security platform, EncryptRIGHT, which provides simplified application-level data protection through a broad spectrum of security techniques, including encryption and tokenization. Organizations can deploy the solution quickly and seamlessly across the enterprise, on-premises or in cloud environments, and leverage centralized policy control and distributed enforcement to easily manage and seamlessly update data security in applications when needed without extensive re-architecture."

Gartner cautions that "Business strategies that do not recognize or accept sovereign data strategies run the risk of being undermined by creeping cost and complexity that may not be visible until it is too late and/or too great to mitigate." The note further advises that "Organizations must therefore remain vigilant in selecting tools and technologies that not only meet immediate functional and regulatory needs, but also align with their long-term architectural vision."

"With evolving threats and regulatory mandates, government bodies and enterprises are re-evaluating their data protection strategies to ensure flexibility and long-term success," said Asenjo. "We believe organizations should seek solutions that not only provide broad data protection capabilities but also incorporate centralized policy management paired with decentralized (local) enforced execution to address data sovereignty requirements."

Gartner explains, "Data security platforms (DSPs) combine data discovery, policy definition and policy enforcement controls for structured data stores. Policy enforcement capabilities include format-preserving encryption, tokenization and dynamic data masking." They recommend "To implement consistent policies across as many data stores as technically feasible, prioritize DSPs that offer security controls and support for a wide range of data stores," and to "Prioritize on-premises and hybrid deployment support." They advise organizations to "Choose a DSP that supports on-premises and hybrid deployments to protect existing investments, ensure control compatibility and facilitate seamless data relocation in response to compliance or geopolitical tensions," and to "Deploy and manage FPE from a centralized EKM to ensure crypto-agility, postquantum readiness and to avoid control by nonsecurity admins if provided natively by a platform."

Gartner clients can access the full report here.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty", Gregor Petri, Rene Buest, Nader Henein, Bart Willemsen, July 7, 2025

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About Prime Factors

Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. With a focus on application-level data protection, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For 40 years, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 customers across six continents in a variety of industries, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, information exchange, and general data protection. www.primefactors.com Follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About EncryptRIGHT®

Leveraging a Data Security Governance approach, EncryptRIGHT defines and enforces how data is protected, who can access secure data, and what form the data takes when access is granted. In a single code base, EncryptRIGHT combines a variety of different security techniques, including encryption, hashing, digital signing, redaction masking, tokenization, and dynamic data masking, along with role-based access controls, and audit logging and reporting, to robustly define and enforce data privacy. By abstracting data protection policies from application programming, EncryptRIGHT delivers application-native data protection in just a few lines of code – significantly simplifying the enforcement of data protection in a way that drastically reduces implementation times, while enforcing a complete separation of duties between information security and application programming. EncryptRIGHT delivers application-level data protection, simplified.

SOURCE Prime Factors