Prime Flow - Premium Beet Root Nitric Oxide Supplement - Now Available at VitaBeauti.Com

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeLife Research announced this week that Prime Flow, a premium beet root nitric oxide supplement, is available for sale on the popular health and wellness portal VitaBeauti.Com.

PrimeLife Research, a company based in the greater Philadelphia area, developed Prime Flow because research suggests that nitric oxide plays a vital role in heart health and may help people lower blood pressure, improve blood flow, and boost exercise performance.

"We are excited that people can buy Prime Flow on VitaBeauti.Com," said PrimeLife Research co-founder Ryan Ott. "As a company, we decided to expand our distribution network in 2019, and VitaBeauti.Com is a great first step toward achieving that goal."

Ott said he wants everyone to know the potential benefits of Prime Flow.

"In the late 1990s, three American scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research into the key role that nitric oxide plays in keeping blood vessels healthy. Nitric oxide is one of the most important molecules in regards to health," Ott added. "Since then, more research indicates that nitric oxide plays a positive role in other bodily functions, such helping us to exercise or lowering our blood pressure."

The announcement that people can buy Prime Flow on VitaBeauti.Com also coincides with June's annual Men's Health Month, which promotes early detection and treatment of disease.

"As a wellness company, we encourage people to take a proactive role in their health. Early detection and treatment can save lives. Getting an annual physical should be on everyone's checklist," Ott said. "We also believe that people should consider nutritional supplements, such as Prime Flow, a part of their health regimen. Put the power of beet root to work for you."

Prime Flow's formula contains more nitrates than one pound of green leafy vegetables, comes in a tasteless capsule and contains no stimulants or calories.

For more information, check PrimeLife Research's website or go directly to VitaBeauti.com.

