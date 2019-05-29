Prime Flow - Premium Beet Root Nitric Oxide Supplement - A Perfect Complement to National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeLife Research, a health and wellness company known for Prime Flow, a premium beet root nitric oxide supplement, urges all of its followers to support the goals of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May.

The annual observance promotes an active lifestyle filled with appropriate physical activity, which can help people stay healthy:

Reduce the risk of a heart attack

Manage weight better

Lower blood cholesterol

Reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Lower blood pressure

"As a health and wellness company, we encourage everyone to take stock in their physical activity during National Physical Fitness and Sports Month," said PrimeLife Research co-founder Ryan Ott, a formulation scientist who has more than a decade of experience in pharmaceuticals where he has reviewed thousands of clinical research papers. "The month-long dedication to physical fitness gives people a perfect opportunity to reconsider their priorities and either start or continue a fitness regimen."

A prime benefit of physical fitness is a healthy heart, which is a major focus at PrimeLife Research.

It was Nobel Prize-winning scientists in the 1990s who discovered the key role that nitric oxide plays in keeping blood vessels healthy. Additional research has shown that nitric oxide may help erectile dysfunction, decrease muscle soreness, lower blood pressure, boost exercise performance and may help manage Type 2 Diabetes.

"We spent 18 months perfecting our triple-action formula that includes beet root powder for dietary nitrates, watermelon seed powder high in L-Arginine and hawthorn leaf extract," Ott said.

"Each ingredient works together to increase the impact of the nitric oxide that is in our bodies," he added. "Nitric oxide plays a vital role in our heart and blood vessels, and now research indicates it may impact other areas of the body."

Prime Flow's formula contains more nitrates than one pound of green leafy vegetables. It comes in a tasteless capsule, contains no stimulants and is calorie free.

For more information, check out PrimeLife Research's website.

