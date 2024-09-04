Prime Focus Technologies unveils CLEAR® Converse, a Conversational AI agent for enterprises

Delivering 3X efficiency in Media Asset Management and Supply Chain Operations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a pioneer in AI-powered technology solutions, unveils CLEAR® Converse, a conversational AI agent for enterprises at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. CLEAR® Converse, the latest innovation in PFT's AI suite, is set to redefine Media Asset Management (MAM) and Supply Chain operations by delivering 3X greater efficiency and an unparalleled user experience.

CLEAR® Converse is a personal content assistant that elevates asset discovery and actionability. This agent, built on the CLEAR® AI platform and augmented with the Agentic Action Framework, can activate dynamic workflows powered by natural language. This agent can help perform autonomous and semi-autonomous tasks through specialized AI agents tailored to media supply chain functions. Layered on CLEAR AI industry-leading Metadata & Search AI Agents, CLEAR® Converse offers a highly adaptable and flexible solution customized to meet the unique needs of content enterprises.

"CLEAR® Converse goes beyond technology; it's a catalyst for transformation," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO at PFT. "By integrating agentic workflows and virtual co-workers, this conversational AI can expand your on-demand workforce, redefine content supply chain operations, and drive growth.

The CLEAR® AI platform's open architecture allows users to deploy CLEAR® Converse as a ready-to-use agent or further build it to meet specific enterprise requirements. As a market leader in video understanding, PFT has integrated deep multi-modal metadata capabilities into CLEAR® Converse, making conversations with the platform more impactful and precise. With patented Machine Wisdom technology and custom-built small models that enhance accuracy, the platform is tailored to enterprise-specific data, ensuring deterministic AI interventions that are both reliable and effective.

CLEAR® Converse is ready to deploy and is an indispensable tool for content companies looking to optimize their supply chains and MAM operations.

