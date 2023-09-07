Prime Focus Technologies will showcase vendor-agnostic CLEAR® AI Platform for unparalleled speed and flexibility at IBC 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is thrilled to showcase its purpose-built CLEAR® AI Platform for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry at IBC 2023. This represents a seismic shift in providing enterprises with a readily deployable, vendor-agnostic AI Platform, complete with AI modules and integrations, to accelerate their enterprise AI strategy with speed and innovation.

"The goal of the CLEAR® AI Platform is "making AI development accessible to all." It will empower enterprises with rapid in-house AI development and productization," stated Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management at Prime Focus Technologies. "Enterprises can achieve a substantial acceleration of at least two years in reaching their AI objectives, from conceptualization to realization."

This Platform empowers users with advanced features, an intuitive user interface (UI), pre-configured optimizations, and industry-leading third-party AI integrations. It provides the flexibility for organizations to adopt multi-vendor AI solutions, accelerating their AI journey. A key component is Machine Wisdom, a patented technology that blends AI capabilities from various providers, boosting accuracy and simplifying its integration into specific M&E workflows. It seamlessly incorporates cutting-edge AI models for video, audio, image, text, and Generative AI processing.

Key features & benefits of CLEAR® AI Platform:

Flexibility to innovate with no exclusive dependency on one vendor:

The CLEAR® AI Platform allows enterprises to combine AI from various providers and in-house developed AI engines to solve specific business use cases. This approach fosters independence and will enable businesses to diversify their AI resources, mitigating risks associated with vendor exclusivity. Enterprises also have the option to connect any new third-party engines of their choice and quickly integrate them into the Platform. This enables them to create new visualizations, expose APIs, and accelerate innovation by switching on/off the engines used.

Elegant UI for data visualization and insights:

The CLEAR® AI Platform has an intuitive UI for visualizing data and insights, seamlessly adaptable to M&E workflows. This UI offers meaningful representations of AI-generated data and provides the necessary tools to employ this data in real-world M&E use cases effectively.

Smart optimizations, best for run-time deployments:

The CLEAR® AI Platform comes equipped with smart optimizations that utilize existing data and generate AI data only when necessary. This will deliver maximum cost savings on a run-time basis.

Cloud-scale Ready:

It leverages highly optimized cloud technologies to create, test, and deploy cost-efficient AI solutions, including just-in-time scaling and minimal overheads. This approach guarantees rapid processing speeds and smooth handling of workload bursts, all while maintaining optimal cost management on the cloud.

Metering and Analytics:

The Platform incorporates detailed metering capabilities per workflow, service, and per-function basis. This empowers users to gain valuable insights into AI-related cost allocations, optimization opportunities, and enhanced control over their AI usage.

Security:

The Platform has enterprise-grade security features tailored for M&E organizations. It includes built-in capabilities for user management, administration, file management, and more right out of the box.

Consulting and Services:

The Platform comes with a choice to use consulting services that allow enterprises to leverage our high-caliber AI team. These experts can collaborate with your in-house teams to foster innovation in AI integrations, create new AI models, oversee Machine Learning operations, design custom user interfaces, integrate Generative AI, and deliver timely engineering support.

If you are building AI, consider leveraging the CLEAR® AI Platform alongside our team or your own. This robust, finely tuned, and scalable Platform is ready to integrate into your ecosystem seamlessly.

Join us at IBC 2023 for a demo of the CLEAR® AI Platform. To arrange a meeting with us, click here. We are at stand Hall 3, C23.

PFT has recently secured its third distinctive non-adjacent US Patent for AI-enabled Scene Detection following rigorous inspections with the US Patent and Trademark Office (US PTO), with four more patents pending grant.

About Prime Focus Technologies



Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR® and CLEAR® AI. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

