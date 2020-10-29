Prime Genomics Welcomes Robert Weigle as CEO

Weigle joins Prime Genomics—a molecular diagnostic innovator aimed at improving breast cancer screening and detection, as the firm establishes ambitious plans for growth. He brings strategic expertise that spans medical device, diagnostic, and therapeutic industries, along with effective management, regulatory, reimbursement expertise and financing expertise, with over $150M in private-placement funding.

Weigle comments, "I am excited to join Prime Genomics on its mission to deliver true noninvasive advanced diagnostics, and improve breast cancer detection for all women. The innovative scientific team at Prime has made great strides toward realizing our goal of using genomics to transform cancer detection for millions of US women, and billions globally. We will work tirelessly to make that goal a reality."

Michele Colucci, Managing Partner of DigitalDx Ventures, board member and investor in Prime Genomics, introduced Rob to the company after his success as entrepreneur in residence at DigitalDx. She notes, "I could not be more excited or proud for Rob to take the helm at Prime Genomics. With deep ties to healthcare investors and professionals in Silicon Valley, he has earned the respect and trust of all. We know he will bring this groundbreaking portfolio company to the next level."

Prime Genomics is dedicated to bringing advanced precision medicine to breast cancer screening and diagnosis, improving the sensitivity and specificity of current mammography programs, and providing important prognostic value for women and their doctors. In the US, 40M women are screened to detect the 275,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year. While saving lives, current breast cancer detection programs can be inefficient and expensive, creating patient anxiety while also requiring unnecessary advanced imaging and biopsy procedures. Prime Genomics' precision medicine assays will reduce the high rates of imaging false positives, while also improving patient care workflows for early, efficient definitive diagnoses.

Chair of Prime Genomics' Board of Directors Nola Masterson notes, "We are delighted for Rob Weigle to join this team of exceptional scientists at an inflection point in the fight against breast cancer. Rob's background in building businesses and investor loyalty will help Prime Genomics bring precision medicine right to the patient."

About Prime Genomics: Prime Genomics is an advanced diagnostics company developing truly noninvasive testing to improve breast cancer detection for all women. The Company's expert leadership in precision medicine works at the interface of molecular diagnostics, genomics, and data science/artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit www.primegenomics.com

SOURCE Prime Genomics