Prime Healthcare, EmVenio Research and Health Wizz Announce Strategic Partnership and Launch of EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare

Partnership to provide clinical research to patients across the country

DURHAM, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community research provider EmVenio Research and Prime Healthcare, an award-winning national health system, today announce their partnership to launch the EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare. The partnership allows EmVenio to conduct research at Prime Healthcare hospitals and offer Prime's patients improved access to clinical research. The approach aims to increase participation in clinical trials by creating community awareness of research and offering those communities local access to global research opportunities, while also expanding the options Prime Healthcare offers its patients.

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation's leading health systems with 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the U.S. With a commitment to quality excellence and innovation, Prime Healthcare will provide the essential infrastructure and clinical support necessary for EmVenio Research to conduct advanced clinical trials.

Through the partnership, EmVenio will work with Prime Healthcare hospitals to help identify potential candidates for clinical trials via Health Wizz. Using its secure platform to connect with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems, Health Wizz will protect patient data and streamline the process of identifying, screening, and enrolling study participants. Projects are designed to ensure all data collected is secure and will only be used with patient consent.

"Our utmost priority is to deliver value to the communities we are a part of, while successfully enrolling and retaining patients for our customers," stated Thad Wolfram, President of EmVenio Research. "Through our collaboration with Prime Healthcare and Health Wizz, EmVenio will expand our community-based research footprint with the capability to recruit and enroll an ever-growing patient base for clinical trials."

"EmVenio's expertise in designing and implementing clinical studies will ensure that EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare remains at the forefront of medical research and discovery," said Sunny Bhatia, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. "We're excited to offer these opportunities to our patients at Prime Healthcare hospitals with the aim of providing them better clinical experiences and outcomes."

"Health Wizz is proud to be part of this visionary collaboration," said Nitin Desai, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Health Wizz. "By integrating our technology solutions, we aim to enhance the efficiency and security of enrollment of study participants in clinical trials, ultimately benefiting patients and researchers alike."

The EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare will make clinical research available to patients at Prime hospitals across the country, beginning in California, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia. Clinical trial sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) will be offered access to a large and diverse patient population not previously available to them. Thanks to the granularity of the available data, we anticipate enhanced study feasibility, leading to reduced screen failure rates and improved enrollment certainty.

This service offering embraces a fully hybrid approach, seamlessly integrating brick-and-mortar, mobile sites, and in-home research. This distinctive collaboration among EmVenio Research, Prime Healthcare, and Health Wizz marks a significant milestone in EmVenio's evolution and service repertoire.

"We firmly believe that the EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare will set us apart for patients, communities, partners, and clients alike," continued Wolfram.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underrepresented and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by Truven Health Analytics. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

About Health Wizz

Health Wizz is at the forefront of digital health, focusing on secure data exchange. Dedicated to empowering both patients and researchers, Health Wizz is revolutionizing the management and use of health data in clinical research, including the identification, screening, and enrollment of study participants. For more information, visit www.healthwizz.com.

