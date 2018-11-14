Prime Healthcare Hospitals Earn Five-Star Rating from CMS

ONTARIO, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Healthcare hospitals in four states received national recognition for an overall five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the latest hospital performance report released by the Federal agency.

Of the more than 4,500 hospitals evaluated by CMS, only 337 received 5-star ratings. The ratings are based on 100 rigorously tested quality measures. This recognition places Prime Healthcare hospitals in the top 7% nationally for quality and patient safety.

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Chino Valley Medical Center, and Glendora Community Hospital in California; Harlingen Medical Center in Texas; Providence Medical Center in Kansas; Saint Clare's Health and Saint Michael's Medical Center in New Jersey received CMS's highest rating for overall quality.

The CMS's Overall Hospital Star Rating provides patients with the important information they need to compare hospitals and make informed healthcare decisions based on objective measures of quality and safety. First made available to patients in 2005, Hospital Compare is based on 100 rigorously tested quality measures at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals as well as Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System hospitals.

"The Hospital Compare website and Star Ratings System are valuable consumer tools that provide important information on the safety and quality of our nation's hospitals," said CMS Administrator Seema Verma.

"We are extremely proud of the employees and physicians at our hospitals that have earned this mark of distinction," said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Prime's Division 1 hospitals. "The five-star rating from CMS is another objective measure of the high-quality patient care delivered at Prime Healthcare hospitals."

Prime Healthcare, which operates 45 hospitals in 14 states, consistently earns top marks for its clinical quality. In the fall of 2018, 22 Prime hospitals in nine states earned As for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. Prime Healthcare also received more than 270 awards in 2018 from Healthgrades, and its hospitals have also been recognized among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 47 times by IBM Watson Health. In addition, Prime Healthcare has more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for three consecutive years than any other health system in the country.

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals providing nearly 45,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 47 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times, and Prime is the only "10 Top Health System" west of the Mississippi. Prime Healthcare hospitals are annually recognized as "Top Performers on Key Quality Measures" by The Joint Commission. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com .

