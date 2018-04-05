Prime Healthcare's Chief Medical Officers Named Among Becker's "CMOs to Know"

"The physicians featured on this list are proven leaders in the field with extensive clinical and team building experience," according to Becker's, which released the list on March 13. "Many have held executive leadership positions at multiple hospitals and health systems, overseeing efforts to expand health IT, improve the patient experience and build an overall positive culture for their organizations."

Founded by Prem Reddy, MD, Prime Healthcare is one of the largest for profit health systems in the United States with 45 hospitals in 14 states. Prime Healthcare has a unique physician-founded and physician-led model - "Physician-Led" is one of the health system's core values - with clinicians leading initiatives to not only ensure clinical excellence but also operational efficiency.

"Prime Healthcare has designed a physician-led governance structure that promotes a clinically focused, patient-centered culture," said Dr. Reddy, Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare. "Our CMOs, administrators and staff members are continuously striving for excellence and innovating in order to improve the quality, value, and patient experience in our hospitals across the United States."

Dr. Bhatia is CMO of Prime Healthcare Division I, where he is responsible for the health system's 17 hospitals in California and Nevada. He also serves as CMO of Sherman Oaks Hospital and Encino Hospital Medical Center, two of Prime Healthcare's acute care community hospitals located in Los Angeles County.

Under Dr. Bhatia's clinical leadership, Sherman Oaks was recognized in 2018, 2017 and 2016 as a "100 Top Hospital" in the nation by IBM Watson Health (formerly Truven Health Analytics). Sherman Oaks and Encino Hospitals, combined, have received numerous clinical awards and five-star achievements from Healthgrades, including the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for both facilities. In addition, Dr. Bhatia has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as among the "100 CMOs to Know" for several years. Dr. Bhatia is board certified in four specialties: internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and interventional cardiology and also holds a Masters of Medical Management degree.

Dr. Patel is the CMO of Prime Healthcare Division II, responsible for the health system's 28 hospitals east of Nevada. He is a triple board certified physician with over 25 years of experience in the fields of critical care medicine, internal medicine and pulmonology.

In additional to serving as Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare Division II, Dr. Patel is currently Chief Medical Officer for Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, California. Centinela Hospital has received many quality recognitions over the years, including a "Top 100 Hospital" award from Truven Health Analytics in 2016, straight As from The Leapfrog Group over a span of five years, and multiple "five star" awards from Healthgrades. Dr. Patel has received numerous accolades over his distinguished career. Most recently he was named a "Super Doctor" by Los Angeles Magazine and has been recognized several times among the "100 CMOs to Know" in Becker's Hospital Review.

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute care hospitals providing nearly 45,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity with a mission of providing quality, compassionate healthcare for all. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 42 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times, and Prime Healthcare is the only "Top 10 Health System" west of the Mississippi.

