Prime Insurance Announces Strategic Addition of Fernando "Fernie" Alvarez to Support High Net Worth & Excess & Surplus Lines Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Insurance today announced the strategic addition of Fernando "Fernie" Alvarez as President, High Net Worth & Specialty Programs, supporting the continued growth of Prime's High Net Worth and Excess & Surplus Lines business.

Prime Insurance Company

Fernie brings extensive experience in specialty insurance program leadership, including the design and oversight of solutions for High Net Worth individuals, complex asset portfolios, and specialized risk profiles. His background includes large-scale real estate and construction exposures, specialty liability structures, and sports- and entertainment-related risks, including work involving professional sports organizations, major venues, and athlete-focused programs.

Based in South Florida, Fernie has developed deep market insight across the real estate, construction, financial, and sports sectors. His experience working alongside brokers, agencies, and institutional partners provides valuable perspective in the development of coordinated, end-to-end insurance programs designed to address the full risk lifecycle of insureds with complex asset profiles.

In his role with Prime Insurance, Fernie will lead the strategic development and oversight of High Net Worth and specialty programs, working collaboratively with Prime's underwriting and leadership teams to support thoughtful coverage architecture, program consistency, and long-term partnerships with insureds. His responsibilities will focus on advancing integrated program solutions that align multiple coverage components within a disciplined Excess & Surplus Lines framework.

This addition reinforces Prime's continued growth in Excess & Surplus Lines, with an emphasis on differentiated specialty programs, holistic coverage design, and long-term program sustainability beyond traditional market offerings.

"Fernie brings strong market knowledge and a collaborative approach that aligns well with how we continue to evolve our High Net Worth and specialty programs," said Rick J. Lindsey, Chairman & CEO of Prime Insurance. "His experience across real estate, construction, and sports-related risks adds valuable perspective as we build well-structured, end-to-end solutions and long-term partnerships with our insureds."

"I'm excited to join Prime Insurance at a time of continued growth," said Fernie Alvarez. "Prime's focus on disciplined underwriting, collaboration, and program development creates a strong foundation for delivering comprehensive, end-to-end High Net Worth and specialty solutions that address increasingly complex risk profiles."

About Prime Insurance

Prime Insurance is a specialty insurance organization focused on Excess & Surplus Lines solutions nationwide. Through disciplined underwriting and program-driven collaboration, Prime delivers customized insurance solutions designed to support complex and specialized risk profiles.

