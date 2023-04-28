Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Closes Out Q1 After Opening 12 New Franchise Locations

Leading IV Treatment Spa Brand on Pace for Record-Setting Year of Development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness , the nation's foremost vitamin infusion therapy brand, has continued to prove that IV therapy, and with it, their franchise concept, is far more than a growing wellness fad, as the brand has progressed at a record rate of development in the first quarter of the year.

Prime IV welcomed the opening of 12 franchises during the first quarter, raising their system-wide total to 59 operating locations. Additionally, they secured 18 franchise agreements for a cumulative 18 new spa locations, bumping the total number of units in development from a pre-year 101 to 112.

The deals amassed over the first quarter have left Prime IV represented in 34 total states, as well as the District of Columbia. This is after the brand signed for their first franchise locations in Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Washington D.C. over the course of these past several months in 2023.

"To have been able to kick the year off reporting such strong numbers makes our entire team confident in what the brand can achieve over the course of the remaining year," said Amy Neary, founder and CEO of Prime IV. "But beyond that, it's verifiable evidence of the growing public acceptance and utility of intravenous therapy."

According to Allied Market Research, the global Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market size is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030 – an increase in value of more than 60% from where the market stood at the start of the decade. As well as a point of confidence for the Prime IV team as the brand continues to build out its footprint in new markets throughout the country, both in Q2 and beyond.

"Prime IV has made headlines on the local and national levels these past few months as the franchise and its cutting-edge spa experience become more recognizable to everyday people in search of a more natural approach to personal wellness," said Steve Shideler, Prime IV Vice President of Marketing. "And as that growing trend becomes more pronounced, we anticipate seeing a real payoff with interest from more franchise prospects than ever before."

For more information on franchising opportunities with Prime IV, please visit https://primeivhydration.com/franchising .

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Prime IV was founded in 2017 by Amy Neary, a wellness industry veteran who launched the brand as a premier IV Hydration Therapy clinic. Prime IV formulates IV vitamin therapies that help maximize the overall health and wellness of its members. Whether looking to take control of your health and boost the immune system, help heal the body at a cellular level, or to fight aging of the brain and body, Prime IV is the answer. The franchise offers a comfortable and relaxing environment that utilizes only the latest in cutting-edge IV therapies at each of its 59 locations nationwide.

