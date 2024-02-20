Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Confirms Another Record Year of Franchise Expansion

Premiere IV Therapy Brand Posts 120% YOY Growth to Close Out 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration and Wellness , the nation's leading and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, has confirmed that 2023 was the most significant year-to-date for the brand's franchise opportunity; having closed out the year with 108 spas open and 244 sold in what was only their 3rd year of franchising.

Of those operating spas, 59 were opened in 2023 alone, representing a 120% YOY rate of growth for the franchise. This is up from the 113% growth the brand posted in 2022. Much of that development has stemmed from the public's growing recognition of the intravenous modality, and its growing demand in markets across the country.

The Prime IV team hopes to open an additional 97 spas this year, in line with their stated ambition to have 750 franchise locations in service by the end of 2027.

"Educating communities on the efficacy of IV therapy has often seemed like an uphill battle. It's not easy leading the charge and driving acceptance for a holistic health alternative most people don't know exists," shared Prime IV founder and CEO Amy Neary. "But to see how far the brand has come, how quickly we've gotten here, to have opened our 100th location after just 3 years, it makes me confident that narrative is changing drastically."

Prime IV's 2023 performance was enough to begin catching the attention of some of the industry's most prestigious, sough-after accolades. The franchise ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category for Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500, and was named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review in their annual ranking that's judged solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

"The feats of accomplishment we came by this past year exceeded anything we could have expected, especially being a relatively new concept in the field," said Neary. "But now, our team is buzzing with anticipation, looking ahead at the milestones, new territories, and systemwide developments we plan to see in 2024. Much of which will be touched on at our 2nd annual franchise conference down in Tulum later this month."

Those wanting to connect with the Prime IV team to further explore the brand's franchise opportunity are encouraged to email [email protected] with any questions they may have, or to visit primeivhydration.com/franchising for more information.

About Prime IV Hydration and Wellness:

Prime IV was founded in 2017 by Amy Neary, a wellness industry veteran who launched the brand as a premier intravenous hydration therapy spa. The brand ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category for Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500. Prime IV formulates IV vitamin therapies that help maximize the overall health and wellness of its members. Whether looking to take control of your health and boost the immune system, help heal the body at a cellular level, or to fight aging of the brain and body, Prime IV is the answer. With over 100 locations nationwide, the franchise provides a serene and comfortable setting for experiencing the latest advancements in IV therapy, ensuring a unique and effective wellness journey for each member.

