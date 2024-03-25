Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Franchises

Premiere IV Therapy Brand Adorns Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Ranking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration and Wellness , the nation's leading and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, was named one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in North America for 2024 by Entrepreneur magazine; who releases the ranking annually. The listing comes not long after Prime IV made public their record year of franchise growth and development in 2023.

As the Entrepreneur team shares, growth is what franchising is all about, and the Fastest-Growing Franchises list identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth in North America over the last year, based on the data those brands submitted for the most recent Franchise 500®.

"The Prime IV name is beginning to adorn an increasing number of franchise rankings, offering validation to the incredible strides our team has taken to advance not only our franchise opportunity, but the IV modality as a whole," said Amy Neary, CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. "And with over 200 franchise locations in the development pipeline, our momentum is only going to compound in the years ahead."

Prime IV's debut on the annual listing comes after the franchise opened 59 spas in 2023 alone, representing a 120% YOY rate of growth for the franchise. This is up from the 113% growth the brand posted in 2022. Much of that development has stemmed from the public's growing recognition of the intravenous modality, and its growing demand in markets across the country.

"Working to improve the public's understanding on the safety and efficacy of IV therapy is a leading focus for us in 2024," Neary continued. "That enhanced education is crucial in bringing new members through our doors and driving market expansion across the country."

Those wanting to connect with the Prime IV team to further explore the brand's franchise opportunity are encouraged to email [email protected] with any questions they may have, or to visit primeivhydration.com/franchising for more information.

About Prime IV Hydration and Wellness:

Prime IV was founded in 2017 by Amy Neary, a wellness industry veteran who launched the brand as a premier intravenous hydration therapy spa. The brand ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category for Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500. Prime IV formulates IV vitamin therapies that help maximize the overall health and wellness of its clients. Whether looking to take control of your health and boost the immune system, help heal the body at a cellular level, or to fight aging of the brain and body, Prime IV is the answer. With over 100 locations nationwide, the franchise provides a serene and comfortable setting for experiencing the latest advancements in IV therapy, ensuring a unique and effective wellness journey for each client.

