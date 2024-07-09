Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Ranks Among Top Franchises with Six Major Awards So Far in 2024

Premiere IV Therapy Brand Adorns Latest Rankings Amongst Nation's Best Franchises in Multiple Categories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration and Wellness , the nation's leading and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, was named as a top franchise business amongst the nation's best businesses for 2024. The brand has racked up three additional awards from Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Business Review, totaling six awards so far this year, further positioning the brand as a flag carrier in the IV Therapy industry.

Entrepreneur Magazine recently ranked Prime IV #17 out of 150 in its 2024's Top New and Emerging Franchises list, as well as #1 in the IV Therapy category in this year's Best of the Best ranking – one of the industry's most esteemed award honors. Earlier this year, the publication also named the brand to its esteemed Franchise 500 list – ranking #389 – as well as its Fastest Growing Franchise list – ranking #132.

"Our franchise opportunity has quickly become one of the most in-demand for the health and wellness space." Post this

Prime IV also recently adorned the list of Franchise Business Review's 2024 Culture100 Awards , which celebrate brands that prioritize company culture and franchisee experience. The brand was also recognized as a Top Franchise in the outlet's Top 200 Franchises list, based on franchisee feedback on topics such as company culture, core values, and overall satisfaction.

"We're extremely honored to be awarded with each of these awards. These rankings highlight the strength of our franchise system as well as the belief our wonderful franchisees have in our mission," said Amy Neary, Founder and CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. "Our franchise opportunity has quickly become one of the most in-demand for the health and wellness space, and I'm eager to see where its growth continues to take our brand, and the communities it'll allow us to serve down the road."

The Entrepreneur rankings are based on the scores received in the Franchise 500 evaluation, which analyzes more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand reputation, and financial stability. While Franchise Business Review 's Top 200 list is derived from surveys of over 35,000 franchise owners across 375 leading franchise companies, highlighting the brands that provide a worthwhile investment based on franchisee feedback, allowing Prime IV's franchisees to demonstrate a strong belief in the brand from within.

"These accolades do more than recognize our team's commitment to the brand and modality; they signal a significant shift in the public's perception of IV therapy as a trusted and effective avenue for optimizing your health and well-being," added Neary. "Furthering the understanding for the efficacy and safety of IV therapy, as well as for the entirety of our service menu, is a top priority, as it will ensure our long-term viability remains upright."

Those wanting to connect with the Prime IV team to further explore the brand's franchise opportunity are encouraged to email [email protected] with any questions they may have, or to visit primeivhydration.com/franchising for more information.

About Prime IV Hydration and Wellness:

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, founded in 2017 by wellness industry veteran Amy Neary, is an award-winning franchise offering a comprehensive range of premium wellness services. Prime IV's offerings include intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, rapid weight loss solutions, cryotherapy, and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. Specializing in crafting personalized wellness plans tailored to meet their clients' unique health goals, Prime IV is a nationally recognized source for boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 125 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for experiencing the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a unique and effective wellness journey for each client.

SOURCE Prime IV Hydration & Wellness