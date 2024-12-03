Prime IV Launches "Power Pushes": The Faster, Fluid-Efficient Wellness Solution to IV Therapy

Premiere IV Therapy Franchise Debuts Innovative Offering to Cut Treatment Time in Half

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness , the nation's leading and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, is introducing Power Pushes — an innovative IV therapy option that delivers the same potent blend of nutrients as their traditional IV drips, but in just a fraction of the time with less fluid. Now available at select Prime IV locations, Power Pushes offer clients a fast, effective, and customizable wellness boost that doesn't compromise quality or safety.

In addition to Prime IV's commitment to always remain on the cutting edge of IV therapy innovation, the company is rolling out their new offering as a targeted solution to help clients maintain their wellness routines amidst a national supply shortage of IV fluid. Prime IV is inviting clients to experience Power Pushes as a timely, accessible alternative during the busy holiday season and potentially beyond. Several of Prime IV's traditional IV therapy treatments are now available as Power Pushes at select locations, each tailored to meet specific health goals. Here's a preview of what you'll get out of Prime IV's featured Power Pushes:

The Power Glow : Revitalize skin with a nutrient boost that reduces wrinkles, boosts collagen, treats blemishes, diminishes age spots, and promotes healthy hair and nails.

: Revitalize skin with a nutrient boost that reduces wrinkles, boosts collagen, treats blemishes, diminishes age spots, and promotes healthy hair and nails. The Power Champion : Boost energy and endurance with a blend that enhances athletic performance, builds lean muscle, reduces inflammation and supports tissue repair.

: Boost energy and endurance with a blend that enhances athletic performance, builds lean muscle, reduces inflammation and supports tissue repair. The Power Myers' Cocktail : Enjoy relief from migraines, allergies, fatigue, and aches with the classic Myers' Cocktail for a health boost.

: Enjoy relief from migraines, allergies, fatigue, and aches with the classic Myers' Cocktail for a health boost. The Power Immunity: Boost immune defense with a powerful blend of Glutathione, Vitamin C, and Zinc, proven to help prevent and reduce the severity of colds, flu, and infections.

"We're responsible for giving our clients the best wellness solutions, even as we adapt to industry challenges," said Amy Neary, CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. "Our Power Pushes offer the nutrient benefits of traditional IV therapy but in a faster, more efficient package. It's about making wellness accessible, effective, and convenient — especially during the busy holiday season."

Power Pushes use a concentrated formula that delivers a blend of nutrients, similar to the ones used in classic IV therapy, in a fraction of the time that a traditional drip needs. Clients will continue to receive an individualized wellness consultation, allowing for customized modifications to the Power Push that align with personal health goals. Whether you're seeking a midday energy boost, post-workout recovery, or an extra bit of immunity, Prime IV's infusion specialists will help tailor your experience.

Prime IV is offering Power Pushes at the same or similar price points as traditional IV treatments, with pricing set at each location's discretion. With an emphasis on client safety, each session is expertly crafted and overseen by trained professionals.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. In 2024, Prime IV was ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as the Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #875 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, and rapid weight loss solutions. Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 145 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all.

