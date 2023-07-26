Prime Jet Adds Two More ERJ 145's to Fleet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a leader in luxury private jet charter and aircraft management, continues to grow its charter fleet with the latest addition of two Embraer ERJ 145 regional jets. Last month, Prime Jet added its first ERJ 145 to expand its charter capabilities to large group charter up to 30 passengers. These latest two ERJ's are now FAA conformed and ready for charter.

ERJ 145

This exciting acquisition brings new opportunities to Prime Jet in the large group charter sector. The company's first ERJ 145 has been especially successful among college and professional sports teams and corporate shuttle. "By expanding our fleet with two additional ERJ 145's, Prime Jet aims to strengthen our position as a leading provider of group jet charter services," said Paul Kahalley, Executive VP of Sales. "This investment not only enhances our capacity to meet growing passenger demands, but also increases our private charter flight offerings to our valued customers."

The state-of-the-art Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft has a range of about four hours, and is renowned for its reliability, performance, and comfort. It is the ultimate in regional air travel comfort. These newly purchased ERJ's continue to adhere to Prime Jet's high standards of quality and condition of aircraft, something Prime Jet is known for in the industry.

With this addition, the company now has a fleet of 23 aircraft comprised of Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream GV, Gulfstream GIVSP, Gulfstream GIV, Gulfstream 450, and Embraer 145 – available for domestic and international flights. The company holds high safety certifications, including Wyvern Flight Leader, Wyvern Wingman, ARG/US Platinum, and is a member of NBAA.

For further information or bookings, please visit www.primejet.com or contact our customer service team at [email protected]

About Prime Jet

Prime Jet is a premier provider of private jet charter, personalized aircraft management, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect. We believe time is money, safety is priceless, and there's always a way to "Yes." We worry more, so you can worry less.

Media contact:

Michele Fuentes

[email protected]

303-792-2374

SOURCE Prime Jet