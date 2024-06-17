Prime Jet Celebrates 13 Years of Excellence in Private Aviation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a premier Gulfstream aircraft management and private charter operator, proudly announces the celebration of its 13th anniversary this month. Since its inception, Prime Jet has evolved into a leader in the private aviation industry, growing from a modest team of 4 employees to over 100 dedicated professionals.

The Prime Jet Story:

Prime Jet, founded in 2002 by its original owner, was acquired in June of 2011 by key members of its leadership team: Cheryl Janke, Andrew Gulsrud, and Elizabeth McGraw. While the company has been certificated for over 21 years, it is celebrating the 13-year anniversary under the new ownership. The team has used their extensive industry knowledge to propel the company's growth and success in the private aviation sector.

Prime Jet specializes in operating a fleet of Gulfstream aircraft, including the Gulfstream G650, GV, G550, GIV, and G450 models. These aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, luxurious interiors, and exceptional range capabilities, offering clients a variety of options for their travel needs. Whether for domestic or international charters, Prime Jet ensures a seamless and enjoyable flight experience from takeoff to touchdown.

Prime Jet has maintained a steadfast dedication to excellence. The company's personalized approach and attention to detail have earned it a loyal client base and a reputation for excellence. "Our journey has been driven by delivering exceptional service and creating lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and respect," said Cheryl Janke, CEO of Prime Jet. "Over the next 12 months, our goal is to expand our fleet for both charter and Part 91 aircraft management as well as grow our relationships with current and new customers."

Since inception, the company has logged over 115,000 safely dispatched hours across 190 countries worldwide. Prime Jet operates from hubs in Van Nuys, CA (VNY), Teterboro, NJ (TEB), and Opa Locka, FL (OPF) with headquarters in Englewood, CO. The majority of the fleet is floating for point-to-point pricing and no owner approval is required.

Prime Jet is a premier provider of personalized aircraft management, private charter, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. Specializing in Gulfstream aircraft, we fulfill aircraft management and travel needs for our clients in the safest, most efficient, and transparent means possible. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect; we protect your Clock, Stock, and Flock.

