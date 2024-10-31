Prime Jet Pilot Don Johnson Honored with FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a prominent private jet charter and aircraft management operator, is proud to announce that Don Johnson, one of its most distinguished corporate pilots, has been awarded the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This honor, reserved for pilots with over 50 years of exemplary aviation experience, recognizes Don's commitment to safety, mentorship, and excellence in the field of aviation.

Don Johnson - Recipient of Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

Don's passion for aviation began at the early age of 14 when he soloed in gliders, marking the start of a career that has now spanned more than five decades. By 15, he had purchased his first plane, a Cessna 172. At 17, he earned his private pilot license and instrument rating, followed by his commercial pilot license at 18. By 19, Don had already become the owner of the largest glider school in the U.S., Holiday Haven Glider School in Tehachapi, CA.

His illustrious career continued to soar as Don reached international captain status by the age of 30. He later served as Director of Operations and Chief Pilot for Harpo, Inc., overseeing Oprah Winfrey's flight department for over 12 years. In addition to holding 14 type ratings and an A&P license, Don has twice served on the Gulfstream Customer Advisory Board, contributing to the development of the G550 and G650 aircraft.

With over 30,000 hours of flight time, Don has flown to every continent, made hundreds of trips to Europe, and visited countries like Jordan, Libya, China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Africa on dozens of occasions. His career spans decades, marked by an impeccable safety record, a testament to his commitment to aviation excellence.

Don's philosophy, shaped by years of experience, is to "Prepare for the unexpected, but fly as if everything will go smoothly," advice he often shares with the next generation of pilots. His dedication to safety and mentorship has shaped countless aviators, and his leadership fosters a culture of excellence and integrity in aviation.

Reflecting on his career, Don says, "I've been fortunate to live my passion for aviation every day. It's more than a job; it's a way of life." This lifetime of achievement, leadership, and devotion to the skies has earned him the esteemed FAA award, solidifying his enduring legacy.

Prime Jet congratulates Don Johnson on this well-deserved recognition. His remarkable journey continues to inspire both his colleagues and the future of aviation.

