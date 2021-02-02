Prime Law Group hires New Attorney Jean Butler

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Law Group, LLC today announced the hire of attorney Jean Butler. At Prime Law Group we seek out to work with the most qualified and professional lawyers this county has to offer, Jean is no exception. Jean practices mainly in family law dealing with divorce, parentage, and child support among many other things. Jean is also a prosecutor for the Village of Island Lake in McHenry County where she works on traffic violations, hit and runs, and DUI's.

Jean did not envision herself becoming the lawyer she is today. Jean started school at Elgin Community College, intending to pursue a degree in journalism. While attending ECC a professor advised her that instead of pursing such a narrow degree, a broader degree in International Studies at DePaul University could leave her with more options. While in Chicago, attending DePaul, a professor encouraged her to get into law, stating a Juris Doctorate would benefit her greater than a master's degree in political science. Jean Graduated from DePaul University College of Law in 2015 and was admitted to the Illinois Bar Association later that same year.

Besides just her professional and educational experience, Jean's personal experiences allow her the ability to be an even better family law attorney. Jean has a blended family with four children and is proudly married to a former Marine, Austyn. Jean and Austyn have a four-year old son. Jean's two teenage daughters are from a previous marriage and she has a twelve-year old stepson. This being her case allows her to better understand her role as a family law attorney and that compassion, patience, and common sense are required attributes.

The addition of Jean Butler to Prime Law Group not only benefits the firm, but it also benefits her clients. If marriage counseling did not reconcile your marriage, or is not practicable, Jean is ready to help you through your next transition in a dignified manner with compassion and understanding.

To Learn more about Jean, click here.

Jean Butler

Prime Law Group, LLC.

815- 338- 2040 Ext. 106

[email protected]

Prime Law Group, LLC is a full-service law firm from business to litigation with over 100 years of combined experience, our lawyers have the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the most complex situations. Let us help you with your next family law matter. 815-338-2040

SOURCE Prime Law Group, LLC

Related Links

www.primelawgroup.com

