Prime Locations Prove Their Value: Avra at Metropolitan Naples Draws Buyers to Prime Florida Market

Limited opportunities at Avra where lifestyle appeal and lasting value combine in a premier location.

NAPLES, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a competitive real estate market, one factor continues to shine above all others: location. Industry experts point to Naples as a prime example of how premier destinations hold long-term value. Avra at Metropolitan Naples embodies this strength, offering luxury high-rise residences in one of the world's most desirable settings.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is reshaping the downtown landscape of Southwest Florida.

"Markets shift, trends change but one truth never fades: exceptional locations hold their value," said Ed Gonzalez, director of sales at Metropolitan Naples. "Naples is not only resilient but thriving, with demand driven by its unmatched lifestyle and global appeal."

Naples: A City That Defines Luxury Living

With its rich cultural offerings, acclaimed dining and unmatched recreational opportunities, Naples continues to appeal to buyers looking for confidence in their investment and a refined way of life. Avra at Metropolitan Naples places owners in the center of it all, with dining, shopping and entertainment just steps away, making it a rare destination in one of the world's most desirable locations.

Some of the qualities that make Metropolitan Naples especially appealing to buyers include:

Cultural capital – Naples is home to acclaimed art galleries, renowned performing arts venues such as Artis–Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse, as well as celebrated annual events like the Naples Winter Wine Festival

– Naples is home to acclaimed art galleries, renowned performing arts venues such as Artis–Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse, as well as celebrated annual events like the Naples Winter Wine Festival Culinary destination – From waterfront dining to bistros along Fifth Avenue South, Naples' dining scene rivals that of major international cities

– From waterfront dining to bistros along Fifth Avenue South, Naples' dining scene rivals that of major international cities Recreational paradise – With pristine Gulf beaches, championship golf courses and world-class boating, Naples offers year-round recreation that defines the Florida lifestyle

Avra: A Prime Investment in the Heart of Naples, Florida

As part of the Metropolitan Naples mixed-use development, Avra combines luxury living with long-term investment strength. Located minutes from the Gulf and steps from downtown, Avra is designed to capture both lifestyle appeal and investment confidence with its world-class amenities, premier address and integration into a vibrant, walkable community.

Avra's residences range from 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet, with prices starting at $2 million and select penthouses exceeding $7 million. Each home features open floor plans, expansive private terraces with built-in barbecue grills, gourmet kitchens, soaring glass walls that maximize natural light and two secured parking spaces located well above FEMA flood guidelines.

Residents will also enjoy private fitness facilities, a rooftop pool and sundeck, concierge services and elegantly designed social spaces, all complemented by the convenience of nearby dining, retail and entertainment. This integration of lifestyle and location makes Avra one of Naples' most compelling opportunities for buyers seeking both daily enjoyment and lasting value.

"Avra is more than a residence, it's a statement of confidence in Naples as one of the world's most desirable destinations," said Gonzalez. "By blending luxury design, world-class amenities and the strength of a mixed-use community, Avra offers buyers a rare opportunity to invest in both lifestyle and long-term value."

Avra's construction is progressing rapidly, with occupancy anticipated in fall 2026. As the second high-rise within Metropolitan Naples, Avra has already generated significant buyer interest with only a limited number of remaining residences available.

For buyers, this represents a rare chance to secure a home in one of Naples' premier mixed-use communities. With its prime location, world-class amenities and luxury residences, Avra offers an opportunity that will not be repeated.

Prospective buyers are invited to experience the new sales gallery and learn more about this landmark opportunity in Naples. The Avra at Metropolitan Naples sales gallery is located at 1950 Mayfair Street, Naples, FL 34104.

About Avra at Metropolitan Naples

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential high-rise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

SOURCE Avra at Metropolitan Naples, LLC