Prime Matter Labs Acquires Cosmetic Development Laboratories

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Matter Labs, one of the nation's leading contract manufacturers of beauty and personal care products, announced that it has acquired Torrance, CA-based Cosmetic Development Laboratories (CDL), to become Prime Matter Labs West.

The expanded company will increase Prime Matter Labs' geographic coverage, production capacity and operations while also setting the stage for greater use of innovative technologies that will benefit the beauty and personal care industry in North America.

"Prime Matter Labs is focused on being the leading product development and production partner in the country for indie, emerging and established beauty and personal care brands," said Mohamed Barakat, founder, and CEO of Prime Matter Labs. "As part of realizing that mission, expanding our operations to Southern California extends our reach, doubling our manufacturing footprint to nearly 200,000 square feet, and helps even more customers realize their goals, grow their businesses, and achieve success."

Throughout Prime Matter Labs' history, it has produced skin, sun, hair, and body care products that are recognized by brand leaders as being best-in-class for its efficiency and formula innovation. Its chemists have developed thousands of formulations across every personal care category.

In early 2020, Barakat and his team partnered with Monogram Capital Partners, a leading consumer private equity investment firm, to embark on a bold new vision to position Prime Matter Labs for long-term success. "As a leader in personal care contract manufacturing, we feel it's important to have a physical presence on the West Coast," Barakat explained. "California is a hotbed of activity for new products with sustainable innovations, a key growth driver in our sector. It also has a strong labor market and provides supply chain flexibility for our customers."

"Prime Matter Labs shares our passion for bringing customers' great ideas to life," said Joseph Peri, CDL's CEO. "Mohamed and his team saw that we are as focused on product quality as they were. We are confident that they will do great work in the months and years ahead."

Barakat went on to say that, in the coming months, Prime Matter Labs will unveil new services that will further transform the product development and production customer experience. To date, Prime Matter Labs has opened an Innovation Lab in New York City and created an optimized project brief process for brand partners. With national expansion, it will also be developing additional tools and capabilities to improve product management and time-to-market for brand partners, creating a new customer service industry standard.

About Prime Matter Labs

Prime Matter Labs has a mission to transform beauty and personal care contract manufacturing. It strives to be the most trusted product development and production partner for recognized and emerging brands moving the industry forward. Founded by Mohamed Barakat, Frank Linares, and Mark Barakat, Prime Matter Labs has for four decades achieved high standards for its product development and production capabilities, formulation expertise, quality and regulatory control, and personalized project management. To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit: www.primematterlabs.com.

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners focuses exclusively on investing in high-growth consumer brands and service providers. With approximately $600 million of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to partner with inspirational founders and talented management teams across the consumer ecosystem. Prime Matter Labs joined Monogram's portfolio in January 2020. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: www.monogramcapital.com.

