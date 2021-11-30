Prime Matter Labs Acquires Custom Formulation House and Names Founder Jennifer Hurtikant Incoming Chief Science Officer

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Matter Labs, one of the nation's leading contract manufacturers of beauty and personal care products, announced the acquisition of beauty.art.science LLC. and the appointment of Jennifer Hurtikant as Incoming Chief Science Officer, effective November 17, 2021.

Prior to joining Prime Matter Labs, Hurtikant founded beauty.art.science, an independent custom formulation house for skin, body, and hair care. Hurtikant brings more than 20 years of formulation, development, regulatory, and manufacturing experience to the Prime Matter Labs team. In this role, Hurtikant will work with co-founder and current Chief Science Officer, Frank Linares, to lead Prime Matter Labs' research and development organization to develop and execute its formulation innovation strategy as the company realizes its vision of making contract manufacturing better for brands. She will lead the Research and Development teams of the company, setting the vision for Prime Matter Labs' innovation leadership in the market. She will be located at Prime Matter Labs' new Torrance, California facility and will have responsibility for the company's R&D operations in Torrance, Miami, and New York City.

"Prime Matter Labs prides itself on creating innovative products by leveraging forward-thinking research. It is imperative that our brand partners have a champion of beauty and personal care science working on their behalf," explained Frank Linares, current Chief Science Officer. "Jennifer's experience further extends the formula expertise we have established in the beauty and personal care industry over the past four decades. We are excited to have found someone that can carry on the award-winning work that Frank has spearheaded and lead our team with the same passion he has for years to come," said Mohamed Barakat, Chief Executive Officer, in making the announcement.

"Prime Matter Labs has set a course for brands to have the very best science connected to their products. I am excited for the opportunity to share my expertise to continue to help Prime Matter Labs' brand partners make the most innovative and effective products for their consumers," Hurtikant explained. "Science plays a vital role in developing the best sun, skin, hair, and body care formulations. In everything we do, I want Prime Matter Labs to be recognized as best-in-class in the industry."

About Prime Matter Labs

Prime Matter Labs has a mission to transform beauty and personal care contract manufacturing. It strives to be the most trusted product development and production partner for recognized and emerging brands moving the industry forward. Founded by Mohamed Barakat, Frank Linares, and Mark Barakat, Prime Matter Labs has for four decades achieved high standards for its product development and production capabilities, formulation expertise, quality and regulatory control, and personalized project management. To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit: www.primematterlabs.com.

CONTACT

Michael Shmarak

312-919-9222

SOURCE Prime Matter Labs