Prime Mining Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pierre Lassonde, investor, and Daniel Kunz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Prime Mining Corp. ("Prime", or the "Company") (TSX: PRYM), along with Scott Hicks, Executive Vice President, Prime, investors and senior Prime team members joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Prime is focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project, a high-grade, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. The Company is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

