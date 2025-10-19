Prime Minister Celebrates Opening of Cambodia's State-of-the-art International Airport

Opening marks a major milestone in the nation's growth as a global trade and travel hub in Southeast Asia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prime Minister Hun Manet officially inaugurated Techo International Airport (KTI), Cambodia's new international gateway, in a landmark ceremony attended by ambassadors and executive leaders from France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore, as well as major business chambers from Europe, North America, and other ASEAN countries. The opening marks a transformational moment for Cambodia's travel, tourism, and economic development, underscoring the nation's growing connectivity and emergence as a dynamic Southeast Asian hub and travel destination.

Operated by France's VINCI Airports and supported by global partners including ATKINS, Heerim Architects, consultants such as Singapore's Changi Airport, and construction firms from Cambodia, France, and China, the new airport is positioned to play a pivotal role in making Phnom Penh and Cambodia more accessible and attractive to travelers and investors worldwide.

"Techo International Airport is a symbol of Cambodia's progress and its growing role as a hub for travel, trade, and tourism in Southeast Asia," said Pung Kheav Se, Chairman of Cambodia Airport Investment Co. (CAIC) and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC).

The new airport, developed by Cambodia Airport Investment Co. (CAIC), a subsidiary of Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) in joint venture with the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), represents a uniquely Cambodian achievement in international partnership.

"Techo International Airport will be the first warm welcome many visitors receive in Cambodia — reflecting our hospitality and culture," said Minea Kim, Chief Executive Officer of the Cambodia Tourism Board. "Cambodia is committed to offering experiences that inspire and delight travelers."

The airport currently operates 31 airlines offering 44 direct connection routes, with 130 daily aircraft movements and approximately 13,500 daily passengers. For aircraft servicing, SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), a subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines Group, is partnering with CAIC to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the new hub.

KTI has already welcomed additional international airlines since its opening, significantly expanding Cambodia's global connectivity. Etihad Airways launched direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Phnom Penh on October 4, 2025, providing gateway access to the Middle East and Europe. Turkish Airlines will begin Istanbul service on December 10, 2025, adding another European connection. Air Cambodia, the nation's flag carrier, is also establishing regular service to Tokyo on October 26, 2025, enhancing ties with Asia.

Designed by renowned British architecture firm Foster + Partners and operated by France's VINCI Airports, KTI combines world-class facilities with authentic Cambodian heritage. The terminal features Khmer-inspired design elements, including a 9-meter Abhayamudra Buddha statue and over 200 hand-carved stone sculptures by local artisans. Built with modern sustainability and energy-efficient practices, KTI reflects Cambodia's commitment to responsible development.

KTI is further expected to generate an estimated 10,000 jobs, a threefold increase compared to Cambodia's previous airport. The facility supports Phnom Penh's emergence as a vibrant destination in its own right, with the riverside capital offering world-class hotels, diverse dining, cultural landmarks including the Royal Palace and National Museum, and contemporary leisure districts. The airport serves as a springboard for travel to Phnom Da & Angkor Borei (candidates for UNESCO World Heritage status), coastal regions, and Cambodia's natural retreats, as well as a multitude of wellness, eco-friendly, luxury hotel and resort destinations, including Rosewood Phnom Penh, Hyatt Regency® Phnom Penh, Raffles Hotel Le Royal, and Shinta Mani Wild Bensley Collection.

About Techo International Airport (KTI) Located south of Phnom Penh, Techo International Airport is Cambodia's newest international gateway, designed to accommodate 13 million passengers annually. Developed by Cambodia Airport Investment Co. (CAIC), a subsidiary of Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) in partnership with the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), the airport combines modern international standards with authentic Cambodian cultural heritage. Operated by VINCI Airports, KTI is designed by Foster + Partners.

About Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) Founded by entrepreneur Pung Kheav Se, OCIC is Cambodia's leading developer, having invested over USD 15 billion in the country. The company has delivered more than 100 residential and commercial projects, constructed over 10,000 homes, and developed major infrastructure, including 15 bridges and flyovers in Phnom Penh. Established in 2000, OCIC continues to impact Cambodia's economic growth through transformative projects nationwide.

