Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for India to take global leadership in 6G at Asia's biggest Tech Show India Mobile Congress 2023 with participation from 67 countries

India Mobile Congress

India Mobile Congress

30 Oct, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the swift roll-out of 5G in India and raised the clarion call for India to take a leadership role globally in 6G at the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia. Jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the three-day forum-cum-exhibition held from 27th-29th October, 2023 witnessed participation from over 67 countries under the theme of Global Digital Innovation. 

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi, India
In his inaugural speech, PM Modi also announced the '100 5G lab Initiative', which aims to develop 5G applications to foster innovation across socio-economic sectors and build a 6G-ready ecosystem in the country.

According to Mr. Ramakrishna P, CEO, India Mobile Congress (IMC), "It has been a great experience seeing IMC grow over the years to emerge as a platform showcasing India's growing prowess as a technology, telecom and manufacturing powerhouse to the world. This year's edition showcased over 620 use cases, 5G technologies, 6G demos, AI/ML, IoT, Network automation, semiconductors, electronic manufacturing, green tech and women in tech. A notable addition to this year's IMC was Aspire, a pioneering start-up initiative showcasing around 400 startups from across the country. Several educational institutions also showcased their innovations. We are especially enthused with the noteworthy participation from over 67 countries and look forward to increased global representation in the coming years."

During IMC 2023, more than 400 speakers participated in over 80 sessions conducted on a range of subjects including Industry 4.0, 5G Applications, Enterprise Digital Transformation, Sustainable Development, Monetizing Connectivity, Role of India in global semiconductor landscape, 6G standardization, Meeting India's telecommunications needs, Network Evolution beyond 5G, Evolution of AI and Future of Networks and others. Besides leading Indian companies, notable international brands like Ericsson, Intel, Nokia, Cisco, Accenture, AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Red Hat, Bosch, VMware, Ciena and others were also present at IMC 2023.

India Mobile Congress 2023 also recognized outstanding achievements in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT) sectors in over 16 diverse categories at the coveted IMC 2023 awards.

