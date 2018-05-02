Prime Minister Netanyahu to Address AJC Global Forum

More than 1,500 participants, including hundreds of young Jews, from across the United States and many other countries are expected to attend the Global Forum, the first time in AJC's 112-year history that the conference convenes outside the United States. The AJC gathering with be the largest ever for an American Jewish organization in Jerusalem.

"We enthusiastically are coming to Israel, to the capital city of Jerusalem, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel's rebirth, and to demonstrate by our presence our deep solidarity with, and enduring support, for Israel," said AJC CEO David Harris. "We are honored that the Prime Minister, a long-time friend, will be addressing us at such a momentous time in the life of Israel."

Netanyahu, who has called AJC "a global player" and "a powerful advocate for the Jewish people and the Jewish state," has addressed the Global Forum several times in the past.

Most recently, Netanyahu addressed the Global Forum in a video conversation with five American high-school seniors, all participants in AJC's innovative Leaders for Tomorrow (LFT) program. And, in 2016, in a video conversation shown at the Global Forum, five young AJC staff members engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on global Jewish affairs with Netanyahu.

The nonpartisan AJC, founded in 1906, maintains headquarters in New York City, 22 regional offices across the United States, 11 posts worldwide, including Jerusalem, and 35 international association agreements.

