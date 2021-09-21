Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Addresses Global Issues at CELAC Summit

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th CELAC Summit, a regional forum held by the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States, took place over the weekend in Mexico. Established in 2010, the summit brings together the heads of 32 sovereign countries in the Americas to deepen integration while examining areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Commonwealth of Dominica addressed the meeting where he discussed global issues amongst various heads of state. This included the climate crisis, COVID-19 and unemployment, amongst other key concerns that impact the region.

"I believe that among us in Latin America and the Caribbean, we can find solutions to the problems because we have the capacity," said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Despite being a small island, Dominica is no stranger to tackling some of the world's greatest challenges. International institutions like the IMF have commended its approach to the climate crisis. In 2017, Prime Minister Skerrit spoke at the United Nations, where he announced that Dominica would dedicate to becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation. This commitment has made significant headway over the past few years with the construction of weather-resistant housing, a geothermal plant and several eco-tourist developments.

One of the most effective tools in alleviating some of these challenges has been foreign direct investment amassed through Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The initiative aims to support national development whilst also offering a trusted route to second citizenship for investors.

Since its inauguration in 1993, the programme has become the world's best offering for second citizenship and has been recognised by the annual CBI Index – a report conducted by the Financial Times' PWM magazine.

Those who become economic citizens of Dominica have much of the same rights as native citizens. This includes visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 75 percent of the globe, the right to live, work and study in the nation, as well as lifelong citizenship that can be passed down for generations to come.

