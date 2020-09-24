Prime Minister Timothy Harris Praises St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme for Supporting Nation During Pandemic

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, participated in the 10th Concordia Annual Summit on September 22nd. The Summit is a non-partisan global affairs forum that harbours dialogue and partnerships for positive social impact. The PM was supported by the CEO of the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, Mr Les Khan, and other prominent international business, government, and non-profit leaders. At the virtual forum, the PM emphasised the country's success in dealing with COVID-19 with the help of the CBI Programme.

Established in 1984, the 'Platinum Standard' status Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme underwent significant transformations in recent years. This included an overhaul of its due diligence checks, prioritising external partnerships, and creating the Sustainable Growth Fund. The latter was introduced by Prime Minister Harris in 2018 as the fastest route to second citizenship.

Prime Minister Harris partook in a panel discussion called 'The Power of Social Impact Investments for a Sustainable Future'. He said that the inflows generated through CBI essentially enabled St Kitts and Nevis to stay afloat during these difficult times. "Had it not been for the CBI programme we would not have been able to respond as successfully as we have with respect to COVID-19," he said.

The CBI Programme has not only managed to help St Kitts and Nevis recover from natural disasters, but it has also helped develop the country's tourism sector. Some CBI funded projects include the construction of Port Zante in St Kitts, a pier that can host up to three of the largest ships in the world, and an international athletic track in Nevis. It also has a country-wide Poverty Alleviation Programme to assist low-income households.

The government recently adjusted some application requirements to attract more families. Now, a limited-time offer allows vetted families of up to four to obtain citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 through the fund option until January 15th. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley also actively seeks to establish more visa waiver agreements, bringing St Kitts and Nevis to having the 26th strongest passport in the world. Most importantly, applicants earn the right to live, work and study in a modern democracy with a promising future.

