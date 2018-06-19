Prime Motor Group Introduces New 'Prime Flip' Membership Service with On-Demand Access to Premium Vehicles

"Driving a premium or luxury vehicle is a great experience that can now be enjoyed in an entirely different way as a unique alternative to buying, leasing or renting," said David Rosenberg, President and CEO of Prime Motor Group. "We think Prime Flip will redefine the automobile experience for our New England customers. It's like having a multi-vehicle garage at the push of a button."

Prime Flip members will have access to a variety of sedans, SUVs, coupes, trucks, and convertibles from top automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, Acura, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Chrysler and Chevrolet. Prime Flip offers a vehicle for every occasion, whether it's the daily commute, a trip with family or friends, or a special event.

All memberships include concierge service, which uses member driving preferences to match customers with the perfect vehicles, and unlimited vehicle flips per month. Customers may learn more about Prime Flip online at primeflip.com and may enroll via the Prime Flip app available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Other benefits include all maintenance, insurance, excise tax, and vehicle registration costs. All vehicles are delivered by Prime Motor Group with a full tank of gas and picked up once a member chooses another model to drive. Memberships cost $500 for enrollment and then $1,995 per month plus tax. The service will only be available to 50 customers, so membership is limited.

About Prime Motor Group

Prime Motor Group is one of the largest and most successful family-operated auto businesses in New England, with about 30 auto dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. With a focus on the Prime Philosophy, Prime Motor Group is committed to providing outstanding, convenient and trustworthy customer service, transparent business practices and to fostering long-lasting relationships. Prime Motor Group believes its commitment to people and community is its most powerful fuel. It has a long history of community support, donating more than $300,000 to local nonprofits – with a majority of its giving to organizations that help or better the lives of those in need, the disabled, veterans and first responders. For more information, please visit https://www.driveprime.com/

