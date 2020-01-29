Prime Movers Lab Raises $100 Million

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Movers Lab—a partnership that invests in breakthrough scientific startups founded by inventors who transform billions of lives—announced that it has raised approximately $100 million for its first early-stage fund. The fund's mission is to invest in seed-stage companies, reinventing energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, human augmentation and computing.

"We are honored to have the support of our extraordinary limited partners who are business leaders, investors, institutions and some of the most important families in our target industries," said founder and general partner Dakin Sloss, who was previously founding CEO of OpenGov and Tachyus. "To date, we have had the privilege of backing more than a dozen breakthrough inventors, who range from space innovators and creators of life-extension technology to pioneers of advanced lifelike AI and producers of game-changing new materials for manufacturing. Our entire philosophy is to treat founders like clients."

The partnership is composed of leaders in business, technology, coaching and marketing, including the nation's No. 1 business strategist Tony Robbins, principal engineer Dan Slomski, executive coach Decker Cunov, and creative director JJ Moi. Additionally, the team is advised by a network of world-leading subject-matter experts with decades of deep scientific and business experience.

"I've dedicated my life to helping people transform their lives, and this partnership with Prime Movers offers the ability to positively affect billions of people through the advent of exponential technology," said Tony Robbins. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to coach the world-class entrepreneurs who have made it their mission to solve the most pressing challenges of our time."

The fund's initial investments include seed and Series A positions in a diverse array of companies such as Momentus, the first in-space transportation provider; polySpectra, which produces a revolutionary 3D printing material for manufacturers; Halo Industries, a pioneer in advanced semiconductor fabrication; Noble.AI, which develops AI products specifically designed for the world of R&D; Pyka, creator of electric autonomous airplanes for agriculture; Gordian.Bio, a gene-therapy company focused on human longevity; and Lifekind, the creator of lifelike AI personas.

As part of its uniquely concentrated investment approach, Prime Movers Lab is only investing in a limited number of companies, which makes it possible to provide a much higher level of value spanning strategic advice, leadership development, technical support and marketing services.

"We chose Prime Movers Lab to lead our round because of their background and focus on deep, ambitious hardware-based tech, as well as their ability to provide us with a wide range of support," said Pyka founder and CEO Michael Norcia. "They have helped us to create high level technical goals that are a good blend of ambitious and realistic. They have also proven to be an invaluable sounding board for almost every category of company decision, from coming up with effective hiring processes, to helping cultivate personal growth within our leadership team."

Prime Movers Lab offers Prime Movers comprehensive resources and integrated coaching to support the transformation of world-class technical experts into extraordinary executives. The team has developed in-depth academic scientific research, commercialized novel scientific intellectual property, scaled significant enterprise and mentored renowned scientists on their entrepreneurial journey.

"Simply put, Prime Movers Lab is performing at the highest marks I can give," said Noble.AI Founder and CEO Dr. Matthew Levy. "It's been useful to discuss business strategy to help keep me and my team focused on what matters most. Partners at the firm are first-rate."

Prime Movers Lab has quickly become an attractive choice for founders who are on a mission to do two things: leverage breakthrough differentiated technology to promote human prosperity and work with a true partner, not simply a capital provider.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Prime Movers Lab because of how impressed we quickly became by the experience, work ethic and service mindset of their entire team," said Halo Industries Founder and CEO Dr. Andrei Iancu. "We're not only strong believers in Prime Movers Lab's core thesis, but also in the ability of the Prime Movers Lab team to execute and add value. Although we had a number of offers, some that even provided a higher valuation, we felt that the complete package offered by Prime Movers Lab was a strong differentiator and we are looking forward to working together to improve the lives of billions across the world."

About Prime Movers Lab

Prime Movers Lab invests in breakthrough scientific startups founded by Prime Movers, the inventors who transform billions of lives. We invest in seed-stage companies reinventing energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, human augmentation and computing. Portfolio investments span in-space transportation, industrial solar heat, ag tech, brain upgrades, nano-structured materials, wafer slicing, prosthetics, 3D printing, mobility, longevity and AI. For more information, please visit https://www.primemoverslab.com.

