Prime Movers Market Size to Grow by 34.56 gigawatts units | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prime movers market report by Technavio infers that the economical and efficient renewable energy resources are driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of 34.56 gigawatts units from 2021 to 2026. 

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Caterpillar Inc., ENTSOG AISBL, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, Prime Movers Lab, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Raymond Corp., and Wartsila Corp., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by type: 
    • Wind turbine: 
      • The wind turbine segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
      • Factors such as favorable government initiatives and increased investments from major companies toward the adoption of wind energy for power generation as an alternative to conventional fuels will drive the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.
    • Hydro turbine
    • Steam turbine
    • Others

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to The significant increase in the energy demand owing to the rapid growth in population and an enhanced standard of living. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and India will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Global Home Textile Retail Market

  • Market Driver:
    • Economical and efficient renewable energy resources:

Countries are shifting their focus from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources to produce power using prime movers. Wind power is considered the most efficient source of power. Thus, the growing installation of wind turbines along with prime movers will drive demand in the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:
    • Declining levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of wind power generation:

According to the IEA, factors such as technological advances, the presence of environmental policies, and the maturity of the supply chain for offshore wind turbines increase the adoption of wind energy in Europe. Moreover, the reduction in LCOE has led to a decrease in the cost of installation of wind farms. As a result, the cost of generating onshore wind power is almost equal to the cost of generating power from conventional.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist prime movers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the prime movers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the prime movers market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prime movers market vendors

Prime Movers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

34.56 GW units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.71

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Brazil, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Caterpillar Inc., ENTSOG AISBL, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, Prime Movers Lab, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Raymond Corp., and Wartsila Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

