Prime Movers market to grow by 34.56 GigaWatts units from 2021 to 2026 | The economical and efficient renewable energy resources drive growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

07 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prime movers market size is set to grow by 34.56 GigaWatts units between 2021 and 2026, and register a decelerating CAGR of 5.15%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Type and Geography. The wind turbine segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as favorable government initiatives and increased investments from major companies toward the adoption of wind energy for power generation as an alternative to conventional fuels drive the growth of the market. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prime Movers Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prime Movers Market 2022-2026

The report also covers the following areas:

Prime Movers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type 
    • Wind Turbine
    • Hydro Turbine
    • Steam Turbine
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • South America
    • Europe
    • MEA

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the prime movers market!

Prime Movers Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the prime movers market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Caterpillar Inc., ENTSOG AISBL, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, Prime Movers Lab, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Raymond Corp., and Wartsila Corp.
Company Offerings

  • Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers prime movers which are designed for oil and gas applications.
  • ENTSOG AISBL: The company offers prime movers for energy solutions through oil and gas supply.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers prime movers for transportation, energy, material handling, and others.

Prime Movers Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The economical and efficient renewable energy resources drive the growth of the prime movers market. In order to produce power using prime movers, countries are shifting their focus from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources. Also, according to GWEC, in APAC, 30.6 gigawatts of new wind energy capacity were installed in 2019.

Furthermore, Europe held 59% of new wind capacity installations in 2019 and remained the largest market for offshore wind power. For instance, in September 2021, GE Renewable Energy announced that it would supply 40 onshore wind turbines for the 200 MW Aftissat onshore wind farm extension in Morocco. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the prime movers market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The declining levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of wind power generation is an emerging prime movers market trend. Factors such as technological advances, the presence of environmental policies, and the maturity of the supply chain for offshore wind turbines increase the adoption of wind energy in Europe, according to the IEA.

Resultantly, the cost of generating onshore wind power is almost equal to the cost of generating power from conventional. For example, the cost of producing electricity from new onshore wind power plants is 10.29% lesser than the electricity generated from new gas power plants. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the prime movers market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The challenges associated with the installations hinder the growth of the prime movers market. Installation time and vessel cost, deepwater mooring, and electrical cable installations, weather restrictions imposed by tugboat and barge limitations, adverse seabed conditions, and mating turbine onto the structure among many others are some of the major challenges for the market growth.

Independent power developers face challenges while raising and handling funds. Hence, such installation challenges make it difficult for companies to install prime movers for wind turbines, which are adversely affecting the growth of the global prime movers market.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Prime Movers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist prime movers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the prime movers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the prime movers market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prime movers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:
The road freight transport market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 130.56 billion. This road freight transportation market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (medium, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving the road freight transportation market growth.

The moving services market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers moving services market segmentation in the US by end-user (residential, corporate, military and government, and others) and type (full-service moving and partial service moving). The growth in real estate agency is one of the key drivers supporting the moving services market growth in the US.

Prime Movers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

34.56 GW units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.71

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key countries

China, US, Brazil, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Caterpillar Inc., ENTSOG AISBL, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD,, Prime Movers Lab , ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Raymond Corp., and Wartsila Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

               2.1 Market ecosystem

                              Exhibit 01: Parent market

               2.2: Market Characteristics     

                           Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis

                              Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

                              2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis

                              Exhibit 05: Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2020 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                              Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

               4.1 Five Forces Summary

                              Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Type

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Wind turbine
  • Hydro turbine
  • Steam turbine

                              Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Type

                              Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

               5.3     Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 17: Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 18: Wind turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Hydro turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 19: Hydro turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 20: Hydro turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Steam turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 21: Steam turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 22: Steam turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Market opportunity by Type

                              Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison

                              Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

               7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 33:Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                              Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8 Key leading countries

                              ]Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

               7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (GW)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

               8.1 Market drivers

                              8.1.1 Economical and efficient renewable energy resources

                              8.1.2 Competition from fossil fuels

                              8.1.3 Rising energy supply concerns

               8.2 Market challenges

                              8.2.1 Challenges associated with the installations

                              8.2.2 High capital cost

                              8.2.3 Increasing adoption of alternative energy sources

                              Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends

                              8.3.1 Declining levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of wind power generation

                              8.3.2 Technological advances

                              8.3.3 Rapid growth in urbanization

9. Vendor Landscape

               9.1     Competitive scenario

               9.2     Vendor landscape

                              Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

               9.3     Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

               9.4     Industry risks     

                              Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10.   Vendor Analysis                             

               10.1   Vendors covered             

                              Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                              Exhibit 44:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Caterpillar Inc    

                              Exhibit 45:  Caterpillar Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 46:  Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 47:  Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 48:  Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

               10.4 ENTSOG AISBL    

                              Exhibit 49:  ENTSOG AISBL - Overview

                              Exhibit 58:  ENTSOG AISBL - Product and service

                              Exhibit 50:  ENTSOG AISBL - Key offerings

               10.5 Komatsu Ltd.      

                              Exhibit 51:  Komatsu Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 52:  Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 53:  Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 54:  Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. 

                              Exhibit 55:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 56:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 57:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 58:  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.7 Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD,   

                              Exhibit 59:  Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, - Product and service

                              Exhibit 61:  Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, - Key offerings

               10.8 Prime Movers Lab            

                              Exhibit 62:  Prime Movers Lab  - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Prime Movers Lab  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Prime Movers Lab  - Key offerings

               10.9 ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd.            

                              Exhibit 65:  ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 67:  ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.10 Suzlon Energy Ltd.         

                              Exhibit 68:  Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70:  Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 71:  Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.11 The Raymond Corp.      

                              Exhibit 72:  The Raymond Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  The Raymond Corp. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 74:  The Raymond Corp. - Key offerings

               10.12 Wartsila Corp. 

                              Exhibit 75:  Wartsila Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 76:  Wartsila Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 77:  Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 78:  Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              12.1.1 Market definition

                              12.1.2 Objectives

                              12.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$?

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

                              Exhibit 82: Information sources

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Glycerol market size to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025| Favorable government policies to influence market growth - Technavio

K-12 arts and crafts material market to grow by USD 570.47 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for paper-based stationery products drives growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.