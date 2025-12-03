PRIME Named Exclusive Hydration Partner of Babe Ruth League, Hydrating Over 500,000 Youth Athletes Nationwide

Babe Ruth Leagues can help keep their athletes hydrated and game ready, while also generating funds for their program.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME Hydration has announced a new partnership with the Babe Ruth League, becoming the Exclusive Hydration Partner for Babe Ruth Baseball, Cal Ripken Baseball, and Babe Ruth Softball, expanding its commitment to supporting youth athletes nationwide through better-for-you hydration and community engagement.

PRIME Hydration is a caffeine-free sports beverage packed with essential electrolytes, B vitamins, and antioxidants to help young athletes stay refreshed and perform at their best. PRIME Hydration+ Sticks deliver the same benefits in a convenient, water-soluble powder, providing an easy on-the-go option.

With over 505,000 youth athletes, 35,000+ teams, and 2,000+ leagues nationwide, Babe Ruth League is one of the most respected and far-reaching youth sports organizations in the U.S. This partnership represents a major milestone in PRIME's mission to fuel the next generation of athletes with better-for-you hydration solutions.

As part of the collaboration, PRIME is helping local leagues elevate their fundraising and game-day experiences through initiatives like the Snack Shack Program. Organizations can stock PRIME Hydration products, display branded signage, and earn sponsorship packages ranging from $500 to $3,000. Babe Ruth League members can participate at four levels — Rookie, MVP, Champion, and Hall of Fame — with each level offering starter kits, marketing materials, and rebate opportunities to help reinvest in their programs.

"We're proud to join Babe Ruth League in supporting athletes and communities nationwide. This collaboration allows us to invest in local leagues and young athletes while giving players clean, effective hydration they can count on. We're excited to fuel the next generation of ballplayers and help make game days even better than before," said a PRIME Spokesperson.

"Babe Ruth League is excited to welcome PRIME as our official hydration partner," said Steven Tellefsen President/CEO of Babe Ruth League. "Our focus has always been on youth development and community impact—and PRIME shares those values. This partnership brings both resources and innovation to our leagues nationwide."

To bring PRIME Hydration to your program, contact Eric Wang at [email protected].

For more information, visit https://youthsports.drinkprime.com/

SOURCE PRIME